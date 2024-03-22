XSMO: A Small-Cap Outperformer

PM Images

Small caps have been and continue to be a challenged part of the marketplace. The broad based averages like the Russell 2000 have gone nowhere for a year and haven't made new highs. Does that means small caps are uninvestable? Of course not. There have been some small-cap proxies that have fared decently well, though far less so than large-caps in this cycle. One fund that's done better than others is the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO). This is a passively managed fund that seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Momentum Index. This index encompasses 120 securities from the S&P SmallCap 600 Index that exhibit the highest momentum scores. These scores are calculated by measuring the upward price movements of each security compared to other eligible stocks within the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

The ETF is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually, ensuring it continues to reflect the performance of the underlying index accurately. Since its inception on March 3, 2005, XSMO has amassed over $344 million in assets, making it a moderately sized ETF in the small-cap growth space. Its net annual operating expense ratio stands at 0.39%, which is comparable to most peer products in the market.

Top Holdings of XSMO

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF currently has 119 holdings.

These top holdings represent around 21% of the total assets under management, with no position over 3.18%. Because this is a momentum fund, it's important to note that the weightings can change due to the semi-annual rebalancing and reconstitution of the fund. Overall, well diversified.

Sector Composition and Weightings of XSMO

The sector allocation is interesting currently and has certainly helped. Notice that Industrials have the largest allocation, and Financials make up just 11.94%. Given the behavior of regional banks, this makes sense as momentum really hasn't been there for those companies. The smaller allocation to Financials alone explains why this fund has done better than passive small-cap indices like the Russell 2000.

XSMO's sector allocation leans heavily towards the Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, and Information Technology sectors. This composition reflects the fund's focus on small-cap companies with strong growth prospects.

Peer Comparison

There are several other ETFs that also track the small-cap growth segment of the US equity market. Two notable ones are the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) and the Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK). XSMO has significantly outperformed both. Again - makes sense given how challenges many small-cap stocks have been on the momentum front holding those other ETFs back from a stock selection standpoint.

Pros and Cons of Investing in XSMO

Investing in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Advantages

Small-cap exposure: Investing in small-cap stocks can offer higher growth potential compared to large-cap stocks. Small-cap stocks are usually less covered by analysts, which can lead to inefficiencies that astute investors can exploit. Momentum investing: The fund's strategy of investing in stocks with strong price momentum can result in higher returns during bullish market conditions. Diversification: With 119 holdings, XSMO offers a high degree of diversification, which can help mitigate company-specific risks.

Disadvantages

Higher volatility: Small-cap stocks tend to be more volatile than large-cap stocks. This can lead to higher potential losses during market downturns. Expense ratio: XSMO's expense ratio isn't expensive but is still high, which can eat into the returns for investors. Sector concentration: The fund's heavy allocation to the Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, and Information Technology sectors could expose it to sector-specific risks.

To Invest or Not to Invest

Investing in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF can be an effective strategy for investors seeking exposure to small-cap growth stocks. While the fund's focus on momentum stocks can lead to higher returns in bullish markets, it also exposes investors to higher volatility. It's a good fund. Clearly momentum and selectivity is a big deal when it comes to small-caps now, and that can continue in the near-term.