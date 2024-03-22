uchar/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Background To Acoramidis Approval Shot

Palo Alto, California based BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) joined the Nasdaq back in 2019 via one of the largest biotech IPOs of the year, which raised >$300m via the issuance of 20.5m shares priced at $17 per share. At the time, the company described itself as follows:

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers.

In October 2020, BridgeBio completed a merger with Eidos Therapeutics by acquiring all of the remaining shares in the company that it did not already own - ~36% - valuing Eidos at ~$2.8bn, and giving BridgeBio full ownership of Eidos' promising pipeline drug acoramidis, indicated for the treatment of ATTR cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy.

According to BridgeBio's 2023 annual report / 10K submission:

Acoramidis is a clinical-stage, orally administered, small molecule TTR stabilizer being developed to treat ATTR at its source. We designed acoramidis to meet two primary criteria - to preserve circulating native TTR and to reduce amyloid deposition by minimizing toxic TTR monomer formation. Acoramidis has been shown in preclinical studies and clinical trials to prevent the dissociation of tetrameric TTR into monomers, and in preclinical studies, to reduce the rate of amyloid fibril formation. In addition, it has been shown to lead to increased circulating levels of tetrameric TTR

With the ATTR-cardiomyopathy market estimated to reach $15bn in size, acoramidis was a potentially valuable drug, and, in 2018, in a Phase 2 study, BridgeBio reports that:

Acoramidis significantly raised serum TTR concentrations (p < 0.0001) by 50% and 36% in subjects administered 800 mg twice daily and 400 twice daily, respectively, at day 28.

In 2019, acoramidis data from a Phase 2, open label extension ("OLE") study was shared, as follows:

Acoramidis was well-tolerated in the OLE and no safety signals of potential clinical concern were attributed to study drug. The rate of all-cause mortality (including either death or cardiac transplantation, 8.5%) and cardiovascular-related hospitalizations (proportion experiencing at least one event, 25.5%) observed in an exploratory analysis of OLE participants following a median of 15 months since Phase 2 initiation were lower than those observed at 15 months in placebo-treated patients in the ATTR-ACT study (all-cause mortality including death or cardiac transplantation, 15.3%; cardiovascular-related hospitalizations, 41.8%).

These positive readouts suggested acoramidis looked destined for approval in ATTR-CM, and likely had "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum) revenue potential. BridgeBio stock reached highs of $70 per share in March 2021, and was worth ~$43 per share when disaster struck for the company, as it revealed that acoramidis had failed to meet endpoints in its pivotal Phase study. BridgeBio announced:

ATTRibute-CM did not meet its primary endpoint at Month 12. Mean observed six-minute walk distance (6MWD) decline for the acoramidis and placebo arms were 9 meters and 7 meters, respectively. Both declines are similar to healthy elderly adults and less than prior untreated ATTR-CM cohorts.

The results stunned BridgeBio management, who declared itself "baffled" by the failure, and also stunned Wall Street - shares sank in value by >75% overnight, to ~$10.

In a note on BridgeBio back in February 2023, when the company's stock traded ~$12, I suggested a share price spike could be in the offing, as more Phase 3 data (from the same study, albeit a different part), was coming due, and would likely be positive. That is more or less what happened - BridgeBio stock leaped in value to ~$34 per share , as the company reported:

The primary endpoint (a hierarchical analysis inclusive of all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalization) was met (Win Ratio of 1.8) with a highly statistically significant p-value (p<0.0001). This primary endpoint result consistently favored acoramidis treatment across key subgroups, including across both variant and wild-type ATTR patients as well as across New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class I, II, and III patients. Assessment of measures of disease progression in the trial suggest that of participants assigned to receive acoramidis treatment who completed a Month 30 visit, 45% experienced an improvement from baseline in N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), 40% experienced an improvement from baseline on 6-minute walk distance (6MWD), and 13% experienced an improvement from baseline in NYHA class. The placebo and acoramidis time-to-first event Kaplan-Meier (K-M) curves for a composite of all-cause mortality (ACM) and cardiovascular-related hospitalization (CVH) separated beginning at Month 3, representing rapid and sustained clinical benefit on the composite endpoint of ACM and CVH in ATTR-CM patients through Month 30 (Hazard Ratio = 0.645, 95% CI: 0.500-0.832).

In short, after experiencing a major scare, the prospect of acoramidis securing approval once again looks likelier than not, although it is not quite a done deal yet.

Latest Updates - BridgeBio Submits New Drug Application, Reports High Cash Burn

BridgeBio announced its Q4 2023 and full year 2023 earnings and made business updates on February 22nd this year.

The company reported an eye-watering net loss of $(643m), or $(3.95) per share, versus a $(481m) loss in 2022, or $(3.26). Accumulated deficit stood at $2.6bn as of the end of 2023, and cash position was reported as $376m, down from $428m in the prior year.

On the business side of things, management announced that its New Drug Application ("NDA") for acoramidis, to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), had been submitted to the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") in the US, and a Marketing Authorisation Application ("MAA") to the European Medicine Agency ("EMA"), and that data from the pivotal ATTRibute-CM study published in the New England Journal of Medicine ("NEJM"). Management shared further data from the pivotal study as follows:

An 81% survival rate on acoramidis, which approaches the survival rate in the age-matched U.S. database (~85%), and a 0.29 mean annual CVH rate on acoramidis, which approaches the annual hospitalization rate observed in the broader U.S. Medicare population (~0.26);

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date - the date by which the FDA must decide whether to formally approve the drug for commercial use, or outline its reasons for rejecting it in a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") by the FDA is for 29th November, 2024. All things considered, an approval seems the likeliest outcome, although BridgeBio's share price has slipped in 2024, from >$40 in early January, to $30 at the time of writing - a loss of 25%.

Assessing The Market Opportunity

One of the reasons I would be confident of acoramidis being approved is the deals that BridgeBio has been able to make with partners around commercial revenue sharing, as shown below:

BridgeBio capitalisation summary (investor presentation)

Despite its high cash burn, it seems as though BridgeBio will have few problems funding a marketing push - so long as acoramidis is approved.

The company has agreed to exchange a 5% royalty on future global net sales of acoramidis for a $500m cash payment from Blue Owl Capital and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments"), and a refinancing, which will see Blue Owl provide $450m of committed capital to refinance an existing loan facility, "extending maturity from 2026 to 2029 and providing the Company with considerable operational flexibility".

A further tranche of $300m has been agreed, "funded at the Company and Blue Owl's mutual consent to support strategic corporate development activities".

Additionally, the German Pharma Bayer has agreed to pay $310m in "upfront and near-term milestone payments", plus royalties on net sales in the "low thirties" percentages on sales of acoramidis in Europe, in order to acquire the "exclusive license to commercialize acoramidis for ATTR-CM in Europe".

Finally, BridgeBio has earned a further $288m from a follow-on offering of shares completed in early March, which helps to explain the downward share price trend, given the share issuance was dilutive to existing investors, and completed at $29 per share.

In summary BridgeBio is not behaving like a company that expects its NDA, or its MAA, to be rejected, and neither are its partners. BridgeBio has the cash it needs to fund a major launch, and management is targeting a 25% - 40% share of what it believes will be a four product market, as detailed below:

acoramidis potential market share (investor presentation)

The four products referred to are presumably acoramidis itself, Pharma giant Pfizer's (PFE) Vyndaqel / Vyndamax (tafamidis meglumine / tafamidis), which has been approved in the US and Europe respectively since 2020, Alnylam's (ALNY) likely soon to be approved RNA-interference therapy Onpattro, and its next generation candidate Amvuttra, and potentially, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and AstraZeneca's (AZN) Wainua.

Onpattro, Amvuttra, and Wainua are not yet approved in ATTR-CM, rather in polyneuropathy caused by hereditary ATTR, but all three could secure approval within the next couple of years it seems, although it will likely be the case that Alnylam will prioritise Amvuttra over Onpattro.

Assuming acoramidis does capture 25-40% market share, and that ATTR-CM does become a $15bn market, theoretically, at least, the drug's peak revenue could be $3.75bn - $6bn.

However we know that BridgeBio will only earn royalties of ~30% on net sales in Europe, so if we split global revenues 50/50 between the US and Europe, the most optimistic peak revenues estimate would maybe be <$4bn, however, we'll need to further reduce this to account for the fact that rights to market and sell acoramidis in Japan have been sold to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, now part of AstraZeneca (AZN). Let's assume a best case scenario figure of $3.5bn revenues per annum, and a worst case of ~$2bn.

Some analysts are a little more circumspect with regard to acoramidis sales, speculating the current market incumbent, Vyndaqel / Vyndamax will be hard to shift, and will hit ~$4bn revenues in 2030 - the drug earned $3.3bn last year - with acoramidis earning ~$1.8bn, and Onpattro / Amvuttra ~$650m, in that year.

Given that BridgeBio promises to "generate billions of peak year sales from acoramidis" in its latest investor presentation, my assumption would be management views my higher figure, quoted above of $3.5bn, a reasonable target.

If we then consider BridgeBio's current market cap of $5.4bn, in management's eyes at least, and based on a forward price to sales ratio of ~3x, which I believe is a reasonable metric to use (most commercial stage pharmas trade at a much higher P/S, however they also tend to be profitable, with margins >15%, which may be hard for BridgeBio to achieve, certainly in the short-term given current losses) then we could argue the company deserves a double-digit billion valuation.

On the other hand, if you take a more conservative peak revenue estimate of $1.8bn, and multiply by 3, you get a market cap valuation of $5.4bn, which is exactly the valuation of BridgeBio today.

Concluding Thoughts - Upside Can Be Unlocked By Successful Acoramidis Approval & Launch

BridgeBio has a large and diverse pipeline outside of acoramidis, which includes late stage programmes targeting achondroplasia - a potential blockbuster market, evidenced by the fact the company has been able to sell the rights to market and sell the drug in Japan for $100m plus milestones, Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1, a smaller market opportunity, and limb girdle muscular dystrophy ("LGM"), another potential multi-billion dollar market.

Clearly, given its current market cap, the market harbors some doubts around the value of these opportunities, as well as around acoramidis. Perhaps, Wall Street fears another unexpected setback similar to the Phase 3 failure, which set the entire programme back by years, and savaged BridgeBio's valuation.

I think some of the market's fears may be unfounded, however, and therefore I'd upgrade my rating on the company from "hold", to "buy".

First of all, would Bayer be investing >$300m to acquire EU rights if acoramidis' approval was in the balance, rather than a near-certainty? I suspect that Bayer - which has significant cardiovascular expertise and markets and sells several US drugs in Europe, including Xarelto, and Regeneron's (REGN) mega-blockbuster eye disease therapy Eylea - will have done its due diligence and concluded that, even after giving up royalties of >30%, this was a good deal to make.

Additionally, although conditional upon approval, the loans and refinancing provided by Blue Owl and CPP Investments are not inconsiderable, and speak to confidence that the drug can be a commercial success. The evidence that the market opportunity is large is provided by Vyndaqel / Vyndamax' current sales, therefore, my two biggest concerns for BridgeBio are the new competitive threats posed by Ionis and Alnylam, and some doubt over whether acoramidis is a strong enough proposition to eat into Pfizer's market share.

It is worth noting however that AstraZeneca, who will be bringing Wainua to market, and pushing for approval in ATTR-CM, is, at the same time, confident of securing approval for acoramidis in Japan!

If your potential market rival believes your drug can be a commercial success and wants to share in its profits, that suggests to me your drug has strong potential. Equally, Pfizer is a company in a rut that seemingly, at the present time, is vulnerable in just about every area, and it could be another year or two before Alnylam and Ionis' products join the competition, handing BridgeBio an important competitive advantage.

As such, my suspicion is that acoramidis will be approved, and that ought to initially provide a substantial bump in the share price for investors to benefit from. Whether the drug ultimately earns $1.5bn of peak revenues, or >$3bn, most commercial metrics suggest that ought to be sufficient to support a higher market cap, of somewhere between $6bn - $10bn, in my view.

BridgeBio has the money it needs to fund a wide-ranging launch, and persuade physicians to trial it in place of Vyndaqel, and it has a wide-ranging pipeline besides, that the market presently attaches very little value, that could churn out 2 or 3 new approvals in the coming years, adding to the bull case. Cash burn, although high, is manageable, and ought to be reduced long term by acoramidis revenues.

As such, I'd make BridgeBio a "buy" opportunity - with so many backers and stakeholders, it is just hard for me to see acoramidis being rejected for approval, or falling flat commercially.