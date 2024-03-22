islander11/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

My recommendation for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is a buy rating. I believe management is being too conservative in their FY25 guidance, and my expectation is that BASE can easily beat this guidance and raise it, which should drive a positive share price rally. The reason I believe so is because the business has shown very strong performance in the latest quarter, and the demand momentum is expected to follow through into 1H25. This means that 2H25 is going to see sales growth deceleration, which I think is unlikely if the macro environment recovers, which should spark a strong recovery in the business spending environment.

Business Overview

BASE is a NoSQL database provider within a large enterprise. Given the secular tailwinds such as digital transformation and rapid growth in data, the industry that BASE operates in is an attractive one, and I foresee a long runway ahead for growth. Especially since BASE currently only has a market share that is a fraction of its total size, there is plenty of room for it to grow.

Latest Results

BASE reported very solid 4Q24 results, whereby its revenue of $50.1 million came in much higher than the high end of its guidance and also beat consensus estimates by 8%. Revenue growth was primarily driven by subscription revenue, which grew by 26% to $48.1 million. Notably, BASE has significantly improved its operating margin from -23.9% in 4Q23 to -8.2% in 4Q24. 4Q24 operating margin also saw a sequential improvement of ~280 bps from 3Q24.

Strong Performance Should Continue Ahead

Looking at how BASE performed in the latest quarter, I am very optimistic about the near-term outlook. Personally, one aspect of the 4Q24 results that really caught my attention was that annual recurring revenue [ARR] grew 25% to $204 million, which was led by large customer renewal and consumption on Capella-two main drivers that should continue to support growth in the near term. Specifically, BASE saw strength with large customers who showed strong renewal and expansion activity, while also seeing further adoption of its Capella offering, which reached 11% of ARR and has reached a penetration rate of 25% of the customer base. Remember that BASE achieved this despite a rather weak macro environment, so it really shows that management has successfully pushed through the changes to the go-to-market strategy, where they managed to drive up adoption for Capella and renew large customers. I also like the focus that management has, in that they did not lose sight of innovation, as can be seen from the strong product expansion, including the launch of Capella IQ, vector search, and columnar service, which I expect will easily enable BASE to beat the growth outlook that management has laid out for FY25.

Based on this recent performance, upsell traction, and product rollouts, my sense is that management is leaning towards being too conservative for their guide. They guided FY25 ARR growth of 15 to 18%, or 16.5% at the midpoint, but 1Q25 is expected to grow at 20 to 22%. This basically implies a sequential decline for the rest of FY25, something that doesn't seem to gel up with the current business performance and the potential for a rate cut in FY24. 1Q25 revenue was also guided to grow between 17% and 19%, a step down from 4Q24 growth of 20%. Judging from how management commented on the strength in 1H25, I am expecting an easy beat against 1Q25 guidance. To be specific, they noted that 1H25 revenue will benefit from the stronger renewal momentum with large customers in Q424, which is expected to last through 2Q25. As for 2H25, the initial outlook for 3Q25 revenue is roughly flat against 2Q25. Indeed, if one were to read through the entire transcript, there were two major hints that showed management being conservative in the near term but positive over the medium term, which sets up the stage for the beat-and-raise. In the 2 quotes I have below, the first shows management incorporating macro uncertainty for its FY25, but we know that the Fed is still taking a strong stance on cutting rates, which I expect will improve the spending environment. The second quote showed that management is confident that revenue will grow back to >20% in the medium term. Combined, my takeaway is that the business is seeing enough strength to continue growing at >20% if there is no macro uncertainty in the near term. As such, if the macro environment recovers in 2H25, I think management is going to easily beat guidance and raise it, which should drive a strong share price rally.

As such, our outlook maintains a consistent degree of conservatism to account for the uncertainty, as well as lack of visibility into how the macro may impact consumption trends for our emerging as a service offering. So again, continued good strength with our enterprise customers and growth. But with Capella should help us again get to that medium term outlook of being a 20% plus top line grower. 4FQ24 earnings

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model BASE using a forward revenue multiple approach, and using my assumptions, I believe BASE is worth $34.

The two assumptions that I made were revenue growth and the forward revenue multiple. The management midpoint revenue guide for FY25 is 14%, but I expect it to beat it by growing to 16% (following the same trend as FY25). I believe BASE will be able to beat its FY25 revenue guidance given the momentum that it has seen so far, which is expected to continue all the way through 2Q25, and the expected macro recovery in 2H25 that should drive a recovery in tech spending. As for FY26, revenue growth should trend back to 20% (or more), which is in line with the medium-term outlook. With revenue growth accelerating, I believe multiples should continue to trend upward. Comparing BASE to MongoDB (MDB), which is trading at 13x forward revenue today, I am expecting BASE to gradually close the valuation gap as it shows a similar growth trend (MDB is expected to grow from high teens to low 20% over the next 2 years).

Risk

The database management industry is huge, with a lot of big names in it, such as Oracle and IBM, as well as fast-growing players like MDB. Each of them has its strong points; in particular, the big names, have a well-established reputation and distribution partners to help them reach a wide audience of customers. BASE must continue its current execution streak in order to not give up any market share.

Conclusion

My view for BASE is a buy rating due to its impressive recent performance and the potential for a beat-and-raise in FY25. The business momentum in the latest quarter was very impressive, with strong revenue growth and improved margins. ARR also grew significantly, driven by customer renewals and the adoption of their Capella offering. Hence, my belief is that management's guidance for FY25 is conservative. With the current momentum and potential for a macro recovery, BASE could easily surpass expectations and potentially raise its outlook which would likely trigger a positive share price rally.