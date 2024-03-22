Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ed Yardeni On Stocks, Sectors, And 1990s Redux

Mar. 22, 2024 9:30 AM ET
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research, earned the nickname 'Wall Street’s Most Bullish Forecaster' in a recent article - and has been right to take that stance. He called the October 2022 bottom and has shared a generally bullish (and accurate) outlook at MoneyShow events since then.
  • Ed believes the Fed will cut rates no more than two times this year, that markets will be fine with it, and that the economy will avoid recession.
  • Ed thinks commercial real estate is bottoming - likes technology, financials, and industrials as top sectors - and has S&P 500 targets of 5,400 for year-end 2024, 6,000 for Y/E 2025, and 6,500 for Y/E 2026.

Close-up trading monitor with stock market candle chart, moving averages, figures, quotes and sectors like insurance, retail or Oil and Gas.

Torsten Asmus

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research as well as a markets and economics expert, explains why he's so positive on the outlook for the stock market - something that earned him the nickname "Wall Street's Most Bullish

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.56K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News