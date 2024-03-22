Ed Yardeni On Stocks, Sectors, And 1990s Redux

Torsten Asmus

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research as well as a markets and economics expert, explains why he's so positive on the outlook for the stock market - something that earned him the nickname "Wall Street's Most Bullish Forecaster" in a recent article.

Transcript

Larson - Hello, and welcome to our latest MoneyShow Money Masters podcast segment. I'm Mike Larson, editor in chief of Money Show. And today, I'm speaking with Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research and the man behind Yardeni QuickTakes. Ed, welcome to the podcast.

Yardeni - Thank you very much.

Larson - You have a history in market and economic analysis that goes back decades, and I really enjoy that you're taking some time out to educate our viewers and listeners here. So why don't we start from 30,000 feet up and have you describe where you think things stand in the economy first?

Yardeni - Well, the economy is doing relatively well. I mean, there are some areas where things are still weak - single-family housing, for example, the retailing area, at least they don't have an inventory problem anymore. But sales have been relatively flat. But then again, the services economy is doing quite well. Construction employment is at an all-time record high because we are seeing that the government is spending a lot on infrastructure expansion, as well as onshoring of manufacturing facilities.

So, on balance, it's doing quite well in the face of a very tough tightening approach by the Fed over the past couple of years. But the economy has dealt with these high interest rates in a very resilient fashion, and I think it'll continue to do well. So, I don't see a recession this year or next year.

I think to get a recession, monetary policy has to be so extreme that it causes a financial crisis, a credit crunch, and therefore a recession. But so far, so good. We did have a financial crisis last year, but it didn't last very long. And it certainly didn't turn into a credit crunch, didn't turn into a recession.

Larson - Let's talk briefly about some of the traditional economic signals. I mean, just as we're recording, I saw a note that the 2s10s yield curve measure was the longest inversion ever, essentially. Why have signals like that not really panned out as a recessionary indicator?

Yardeni - Well, there's this widespread view that an inverted yield curve predicts a recession, maybe even causes a recession and that's because it's done a very good job of doing that in the past. But I've observed that what the inverted yield curve really does is it forecasts a process that in the past has led to a recession. And that process doesn't seem to be unfolding this time around for the reason I just mentioned.

It usually takes -- an inverted yield curve usually means that bond investors have concluded that if the Fed continues to raise short-term interest rates, that'll cause something to break in the financial system. And that then will cause a credit crunch, which means that even good-quality borrowers can't get money. And that's what causes recessions. So again, we did have a financial crisis last year, didn't last very long.

We had a banking crisis basically March 10th when Silicon Valley Bank blew up. That was a Friday. And on Sunday, the Federal Reserve had already put together liquidity facilities to basically cushion the blow on the financial markets. And so, we didn't get a credit crunch and we haven't had a recession so far. So, I think that's -- one of the consequences of the Great Financial Crisis back in 2008, 2009, is the Fed has learned how to play Whac-A-Mole, right?

I mean, Whac-A-Mole is that arcade game where a mole pops up and, you know, several moles pop up and you hit them with a hammer. And I think what the Fed officials have learned is how to play that game in the financial markets. When there's a credit problem, financial crisis in one area, they whack it down, provide liquidity to that area, and therefore, it doesn't spread and become a credit crunch in a recession.

Larson - What is your outlook for the rest of the year, Q2 and running into July, as far as what the Fed might do?

Yardeni - Right. Well, I was really quite puzzled at the beginning of the year when the consensus view and according to market indicators was that investors seemed to expect at least four rate cuts in the federal funds rate by 25 basis points this year, and that they thought that would start pretty soon.

But I thought that the economy is doing well. Inflation is continuing to come down. So why mess with success? I also pointed out that while interest rates seem to be high relative to where they came from - I mean, obviously the Fed funds rate went up 525 basis points from 0 to 5.25% or 5.5%.

But I think what people didn't really fully appreciate is that that was not just tightening, but also normalizing. Bond yields are basically back to where they were before the Great Financial Crisis. The economy was able to handle these levels of bond yields quite well before the Great Financial Crisis. And I think what we're learning here is that the economy can remain resilient in the face of these levels of interest rates.

And I think they're good for the economy. They're certainly good for investors who don't want to take a lot of risk and want to have some sort of money market or even, you know, Treasury bond yield that's relatively attractive. And so, we certainly have that net interest income to consumers is at an all-time record high. So that's a good thing. And also having the capital markets work more efficiently to price where capital goes is a good thing as well, as opposed to the period when interest rates were artificially lowered down to zero and everything was abnormal.

Larson - Got it. Let's shift a little bit to a market discussion now. I mean, I remember listening to you at the fall 2022 MoneyShow event in Orlando, and you laid out a fairly bullish take there when markets were certainly not ready for accepting that quite yet. So, congratulations on that. How has your thinking evolved now that we've had such a big rally off of those lows at that point?

Yardeni - Well, the market discounts. It anticipates what what's going to happen next. And it bottomed on October 12th of 2022 when people were still worrying about a recession. And I kept pointing out that the recession of 2022 and 2023 was the most widely anticipated recession of all times, and it turned out to be the Godot recession. It was a no show.

And I thought that was because the economy was resilient and because the Fed had learned how to quickly respond to financial crisis so they don't become credit crunches and therefore a recession. So, looking ahead here, the market discounts ahead and it's already discounted a lot of the good news that I was expecting. As a matter of fact, last year, we were predicting we'd get to 5,400 on the S&P 500 by the end of this year.

And we're 4%, 5% away from that already. So, it's conceivable that'll come ahead of schedule. But I think the market has discounted a lot of the good news that I've been expecting. But then again, I don't see a recession. I think the economy continues to grow. I think inflation continues to moderate without any real financial stress.

Let's keep in mind that the Fed has announced that at least they're not going to be raising interest rates. And if we do get into trouble again, they could lower interest rates. But I'm not expecting more than two rate cuts this year, maybe none. And that sounds like, oh my God, that's got to be terrible for stocks. But the trade-off is, we get a better economy with lower inflation. And that would not be a bad environment for stocks.

But I'm still looking for 5,400 by year end and then 6,000 by the end of next year and 6,500 by the end of 2026. So I think this is a long-term bull market. It hasn't been around that long and already people are looking for reasons why it might blow up. But let's not forget that the last bull market lasted several years, I think this one may do the same.

Larson - I can see why, I think, I saw an article where you were referred to as "Wall Street's Most Bullish Forecaster," but certainly accurate so far. So, congratulations there as well.

Let's talk about another big market topic these days, and that's breadth, right? I think the old trend where it was kind of all the Mag Seven names being the primary winners has started to be replaced by maybe a new trend which is broadening out. I would like to talk about that a little bit.

Yardeni - Well, you know, there are a lot of people who like to look at the ratio of the S&P 500 equal weighted index to the market cap weighted index. And what that shows is that it's falling for the -- really, since the beginning of the year. It remains weak, and they interpret that as a sign that the economy or that the stock market remains that narrow.

I've been pointing out that what's really been going on here is this has been actually a very good bull market. It's just that some stocks and some industries have had, you know, 40%, 50% gains, while others have "only" had 20%. And, you know, if we didn't have the Magnificent Seven and some other outstanding performers, you'd still have lots of stocks and industries that are up at least 20% since the bear market low of October 12, 2022.

So, it's kind of a relative game. Just some stocks have done so well, they kind of left everything else in the dust. But the things that have been left in the dust are still providing bull market kind of returns. So, I think the bull market has already actually been broadening and I think it may very well continue to broaden.

And it's encouraging to see that not all the Magnificent Seven stocks are all that magnificent. Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL) have underperformed. So, to see that the market's becoming a little bit more discriminating rather than, you know, everybody into seven stocks is a healthy sign.

Larson - Got it. Got it. One of the things you pointed out on Yardeni QuickTakes, again, you ran with the headline saying "Yikes, everyone is bullish" and you talked about the Investors Intelligence numbers. Can you talk a little bit -- is that a fly in the ointment here? What are your thoughts there?

Yardeni - I think so. I have a lot of respect for the sentiment surveys, particularly the Investors Intelligence surveys worked well for me. For example, on October -- the week of October 11th, 2022, the bull/bear ratio got down to 0.56, which is the lowest that it had been since the Great Financial Crisis. And I looked at that and I said, you know, things aren't that bad, surely.

And I also was in the no recession camp. So I kind of put the two together and said, well, if people are expecting such a terrible outcome and I just don't think it's going to happen, maybe we're making the low here. And as a matter of fact, that 0.56 was what occurred the week of. One day later, we made the bottom in the stock market. In early November, we made the call that we thought that was in fact the bottom.

Well, now we're all the way up to 4.3 on the ratio. All the way from 0.56 to 4.30, that has been an awesome move here. You know, coinciding, of course, with the fact that stock prices have gone up. And my concern is that there's too many bulls, presumably the bulls are already fully invested or they're largely invested.

So maybe we don't have enough bears to flip into bulls to continue this momentum move that we've had to the upside. So that would be kind of consistent with my view that the momentum trade is starting to run out of gas and the market is going to become more focused on companies with earnings and what those earnings are doing. And that argues for a broadening of the market.

Larson - In the time we have left now, and please feel free to say as little or as much as you're comfortable with, any stocks, sectors, or groups that look particularly attractive to you here just kind of given your big-picture views?

Yardeni - Yeah. Well, I felt more confident about making that kind of call when things were a lot cheaper. I'm not going to tell you that there's a lot of screaming "buys" out there. I still like technology, but really, it's not exactly as though that idea hasn't been discovered. So that may be more to put it on a shopping list of some of the better companies and wait for some sort of opportunity in terms of a correction there.

You know, the market's very frustrating sometimes, it just doesn't give us opportunities that we hope we get to kind of jump back in. But technology, financials still make sense to me. I'd even, you know, it gets a little dicey here on the risk spectrum, be looking at some of the regional banks. I think we're starting to see a bottom in commercial real estate prices. But by some indicators, again, the Fed stopped raising interest rates and that could take some of the pressure off of commercial real estate, which then has an impact on smaller banks. I still like industrials a lot, too.

They've done extremely well, but maybe what you do is you go into the smaller cap areas. The problem is that small cap technology has actually outperformed large cap technology. So, it's a little bit of frustrating there, but I would stick with the areas that have demonstrated that they're doing well because the fundamentals are in their favor.

Larson - Right. Okay. Last question. You're going to be speaking at our Investment Masters Symposium in the Bay Area in May and your topic title there -- and it's written well in advance -- is: "A Replay of the 1990s?", with a question mark at the end. Just briefly, why did you choose that? And if you are able to give a sneak peek about what you might talk about there, that'd be very helpful.

Yardeni - Well, look, it's natural in any sort of market environment we're in, it's natural to go back and ask yourself, "Have we ever seen anything like it that might be useful in thinking about where we are and where we're going?" And I think only, you know, a year or two ago, there were a lot of people looking at the 1970s and worrying about another surge in inflation and whether that inflation would be persistent and wouldn't come down.

Even now that inflation has come down, people are getting concerned that it's not coming down fast enough. And I've been pointing out that actually, if you take out shelter from the CPI, it's already down to 2%. The PPI numbers got some people thinking that the PPI is too hot, but that number too is around 2%.

So, inflation has already moderated quite dramatically. I have been promoting the idea that we might be in the Roaring 2020s, which then raises an analogy with another decade and that's the 1920s, and I still think that's the relevant one.

But increasingly, as the market has had this vertical move upwards, you know, we had a correction in the market from August through late October of last year. We got down to a correction low on October 27th of 2023, and now we're up over 20% just since then. And it's been vertical, it's been straight up. And so that that raises the analogy of the 1990s. If it's the 1990s, where are we? Are we in 1999 or are we earlier in that cycle? I think if that's the relevant scenario, then we're probably in 1996. The end of 1996, Fed Chairman Greenspan gave that famous speech where he asked, you know, are we seeing irrational exuberance here?

And as you know, a lot of people have been talking about irrational exuberance, talking about a bubble in the market. I think we're early on in that scenario. So, I'm not worried about things suddenly blowing up from a speculative bubble perspective.

Larson - Right. Well, Ed, thank you for taking some time out here and for your insights.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com