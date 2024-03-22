Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CNY7.20 Gives Way As Strong Greenback Proves Too Much

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • The dollar's post-FOMC sell-off has been completely reversed and the greenback has reached new highs for the week against most of the G10 currencies.
  • For the first time since last November, the US dollar has risen above CNY7.20 and continued to rise toward CNY7.23.
  • Chinese and Hong Kong equities were hit hard today - the Hang Seng fell nearly 2.2% and the mainland shares that trade there were off 2.5%.
  • Gold reached almost $2221 yesterday and is trading near $2166 now.

Overview

The dollar's post-FOMC sell-off has been completely reversed and the greenback has reached new highs for the week against most of the G10 currencies. Heightened intervention fears and softer US yields has helped steady the

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

