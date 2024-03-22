Photosensia/iStock via Getty Images

In May 2023, I marked shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding (OTCPK:TAVHY, OTCPK:TAVHF) a buy as the stock had been punished quite heavily following the 2023 earthquakes in Turkey and an instated one-off earthquake tax. In my view, the stock price reaction was disproportionate because it insufficiently accounted for the fact that all Turkish airports that TAV operates were not situated in the region affected by the earthquake. As I expected, the stock price significantly recovered, gaining 45% compared to the 24.4% gain for the broader markets. In this report, I will be discussing the risks for TAV as well as the latest results, guidance and update my price target.

What Are The Risks For TAV Havalimanlari Holding

The buy thesis for TAV Havalimanlari Holding is quite straightforward: As a tourist destination continued growth of the Turkish tourism sector should bode well for the airport operator with positive diversifications with exposure to Zagreb Airport, Almaty, Tunisia and North Macedonia. The airport in Almaty has significant upside with investments from TAV to increase its capacity to 14 million passengers annually while the airport in Zagreb could reap the rewards of the accession Of Croatia to the Schengen Area allowing for border control free travel of people and goods between countries that are part of the area.

There are, however, also some risks. Natural disasters such as earthquakes and wildfires could affect TAV Airport's business. The same Sun that attracts tourists to Turkey is also creating a scorching heat during the summer, increasing chances of wildfires. Other risks in Turkey include the inflation and exchange rate for the Turkish lira. In February, Turkish lira inflation rose 67% which shows that lira-denominated costs are a pain to the business as the Turkish lira has been battling high inflation rate for a prolonged time.

To battle the monetary challenges and rebuild the part of Turkey that was affected by the earthquakes, corporate tax increases have been implemented effectively creating a higher tax rate for corporations while I expect a higher value-added tax to hardly provide any adverse impact on tourism.

TAV Airports Cost Growth Outpaces Revenue Growth

TAV Airports

On an increase of 22% in passenger traffic, revenues rose 25% to €1.3 billion. With those numbers, passenger traffic is 7% above 2019 levels, 75% from a revenue perspective, and 21% on a like-for-like basis. The 25% growth in revenues was driven by continued growth in traffic. The top-line growth was strong, but it was partially offset by a higher cost basis as costs rose 27%. The cost was driven by volume growth and cost inflation resulting in margin contraction from 30.6% to 29.4%. This validates my view that while top-line growth is firmly supported, managing costs continues to be a challenge. Given the significant inflationary pressure, seeing only 27% in overall cost growth is quite good but it still indicates a cost growth exceeding revenue growth.

TAV Airports

While the cost inflation is somewhat of a concern of mine, the reality is that 2023 results beat expectations of every guided metric. To me, that also indicates that the company has quite a good indication of its cost profile, and higher costs are embedded in the guidance.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding Sees A Bullish Future

TAV Airports

After beating its own guidance for 2024, TAV Airports is aiming for €1.5 billion to €1.57 billion in revenues for 2024 indicating 17% growth at the midpoint on 10% traffic growth with an expansion of international passenger growth. Furthermore, the company expects its net debt to remain stable in the worst case while EBITDA is expected to grow 20% at the midpoint outpacing revenue growth and pointing at the potential of higher margins.

What I like about the guidance from TAV Airports is that it is not just focused on the annual guidance but also includes guidance towards 2025. In that 2025 guidance, the company has increased the revenue CAGR range from 10%-14% to 14%-18% and CAGR for EBITDA from 12%-18% to 14%-20% pointing at margins above the 2022 levels, which does suggest that the EBITDA margin pressure reported for 2023 is not expected to remain sticky.

The Aerospace Forum

Based on the most recent earnings, balance sheet data, and forward projections I have updated my price target for TAV Airports Holding from $23.12 to $28.94 representing a 25% increase in the price target and a 36% upside from current trading levels. As a result, I am maintaining my buy rating for the stock.

Conclusion: TAV Airports Holding Is Still A Buy

Even after the share price recovery of 45%, I continue to believe that TAVH stock has additional upside as demand for air travel remains strong. There are some risks due to the Turkish lira-denominated costs coupled with high inflation rates, but I believe that absent a major economic shock, TAV Airports can count on the significant appeal of Turkey as a tourist destination, and that appeal is not fully reflected in the current share prices yet.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.