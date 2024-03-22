Canadian Natural Resources: Fully Priced, Good Time To Consider Switching

Andrew Mach profile picture
Andrew Mach
650 Followers

Summary

  • Canadian Natural Resources is the largest and highest-quality Canadian O&G producer, with a recent strong stock performance.
  • CNQ recently achieved its debt target and switched to 100% FCF payout to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.
  • After the stock run-up, CNQ became one of the few fully priced names in the Canadian O&G space.
  • With the higher stock price, there is strong insider selling, sending a bad signal to the market.
  • There are better opportunities with high-quality names in the Canadian O&G sector, which I believe will outperform CNQ in the next 3-5 years.
Mining Dump Trucks, Aerial Photo

dan_prat

As Peter Lynch teaches, you make money in the stock market when the situation goes from terrible to mediocre, mediocre to good, or good to terrific. When it's terrific, it might be time to sell.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:

This article was written by

Andrew Mach profile picture
Andrew Mach
650 Followers
Oil, Gas, Energy, Metals - That's the core of my research.I am a semi-retired former engineer who switched careers in 2018 to focus on capital management. I acquired most of my knowledge about finance and valuation from NYU Professor Damodaran and books like "Margin of Safety" and "The Intelligent Investor."I specialize in fundamental analysis and require both a deep "Margin of Safety" and a "Catalyst" to consider adding a stock to my portfolio. My portfolio usually contains no more than 10 stocks.I joined Seeking Alpha because writing helps me to organize my thoughts and allows me to share with others. Subscribe if you enjoy deep insights into the energy sector and want to better understand what you are buying.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPG:CA, PEY:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CNQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNQ
--
CNQ:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News