U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Equity ETFs Attract Largest Weekly Net Inflows Since Dec. 20, 2023 For Fund Flows Week

Mar. 22, 2024 7:45 AM ETSPY, IVW, QUAL, IVV, ESGU, IBIT, BINC, IUSB, TFLO, GBTC, PZA, MUB
Summary

  • Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week in four, redeeming a net $49.8 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund-flows week ended Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
  • Stocks rose on Wednesday, March 20, with all three indices posting record closing highs after the Federal Reserve Board maintained its interest-rate-cut outlook and as expected left interest rates unchanged.
  • Equity ETFs witnessed net inflows for the fourth consecutive week, taking in $19.0 billion for the most recent fund-flows week.

Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week in four, redeeming a net $49.8 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund-flows week ended Wednesday, March 20, 2024. However, the headline number is a bit

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

