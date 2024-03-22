Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Someone About To Stress The COMEX

Mar. 22, 2024 8:00 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV2 Comments
SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.47K Followers

Summary

  • March is a minor delivery month in gold; delivery amount was middle of the pack, but there is more going on underneath the surface.
  • Net new contracts have been driving higher delivery volumes for a lot of the recent months.
  • Silver delivery has been climbing in recent months for major delivery periods. March had the highest delivery volume since September 2022.

Precious metals and currency investment concept : Gold iron ore on a US dollar money, depicting investing in gold market to diversify risk through the use of ETFs futures contract and derivatives.

William_Potter

By SchiffGold

The CME COMEX is the Exchange where futures are traded for gold, silver, and other commodities. The CME also allows futures buyers to turn their contracts into physical metal through delivery. You can find more details on the CME

This article was written by

SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

