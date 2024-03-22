Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SiteOne Landscape To Remain On Shaky Grounds Before The Recovery

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • SiteOne Landscape focuses on small customers and private label brands to manage costs and increase sales volume.
  • The company's operating profit declined in Q4 due to commodity price deflation, which is expected to continue impacting performance in Q1 2024.
  • Despite challenges, SiteOne's cash flows improved and its liquidity remained strong in FY2023, making it a reasonably valued stock with potential for medium-term returns.

A stone platform in the woods, a tall building in the distance. This is a garden style residential area. Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China.

jia yu/Moment via Getty Images

SITE Has Multiple Factors To Consider

I previously discussed SiteOne Landscape (NYSE:SITE) on September 4, 2023, and you can read the latest article here. SiteOne, with its focus on small customers and private label

This article was written by

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.23K Followers
I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SITE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SITE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SITE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News