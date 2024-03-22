Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PDD Holdings' Post Earnings Plunge: A Buy Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 22, 2024 9:00 AM ETPDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) StockBABA, JD
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.53K Followers

Summary

  • Wednesday, PDD Holdings Inc. put out its Q4 earnings, beating EPS estimates by a whopping 45%.
  • Revenue grew 123% and earnings grew 146%.
  • Nevertheless, the stock dropped 7.2% after the release came out.
  • Some people may have found the numbers "suspiciously good," but I see little reason to doubt them after looking at accounts receivable/sales and related quality metrics.
  • PDD Holdings Inc. stock's bizarre post-earnings reaction is a buying opportunity.

Temu, Chinese Online Marketplace App, Gains Popularity In United States

Justin Sullivan

Wednesday, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) released its fourth quarter earnings and easily surpassed what analysts were expecting. Revenue came in at $12.35 billion, up 123%, a beat by $1.5 billion. Earnings per share (“EPS”) came in at $2.41, up 146% and a

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.53K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDD, JD, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PDD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PDD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News