Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Liberty SiriusXM: A Promising Player In The Broadcasting Sector

Lorenzo Micheletti profile picture
Lorenzo Micheletti
1 Follower

Summary

  • Liberty SiriusXM is a diversified company that owns the Formula One Group and has recently acquired Quint.
  • The company's financial statement shows a positive profitability in multiple years and the management seems proactive in applying the business strategy.
  • The stock seems slightly underpriced and I'm expecting an increase in the stock price in the mid-long term.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Lorenzo Micheletti as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

telecommunication mast TV antennas wireless technology

15703083

This article was written by

Lorenzo Micheletti profile picture
Lorenzo Micheletti
1 Follower
Hello, I’m Lorenzo, a proud graduate specializing in Finance and Risk Management. My passion lies in the financial stock market and fundamental analysis, with a particular affinity for the tech sector. My investment approach is centered around identifying the intrinsic value of a company and maintaining a long-term position in its stocks for sustained growth, In addition, I enjoy monitoring the market during unique circumstances to uncover short-term investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LSXMA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LSXMA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LSXMA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News