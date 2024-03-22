stockcam

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) have seen a very strong public debut, as its shares have risen in a convincing manner on the first day of trading. A limited float and enthusiasm could make the enabler of meme-stocks in the past a potential meme-stock itself.

Relative reasonable sales multiples became more elevated following the strong first day of trading, as growth and (lack of a decent) margin profile is not too compelling from a fundamental point of view.

A Community Of Communities

Reddit describes itself as a community of communities, driven by interests and passions. The platform was founded in 2005, and by year-end 2023 has attracted some 76 million daily active users.

These users come to Reddit in order to participate in a vibrant community where people can connect with like-minded people on a very wide range of topics, in fact, some 100,000 topics.

The company is based on founding principles, with a community cultivated by real people and not by gatekeepers. Moreover, the company sharply distinguish itself from social media platforms as it is not about self-display, but rather a community which rewards honest advice.

The combination of a highly human component to the information flow and targeted advertising opportunities create a very interesting set-up for the business. The combination of contextual, Internet-based advertising, ability to connect with niche and high-intent audiences, while respecting privacy, create a very interesting set-up for effective advertising strategies.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Reddit aimed to sell 22 million shares in a preliminary offering range between $31 and $34 per share, with final pricing set at the higher end of the price range at $34 per share. With some 15.3 million shares being offered by the company (and the remainder by selling shareholders) gross proceeds from the offering are pegged at $520 million. Of interest, is that Reddit actually reserved nearly 1.8 million shares for its users to buy into the shares at the offer price.

With 159 million shares outstanding post the offering, Reddit's equity is valued at $5.4 billion at the offer price, but this actually includes a pro forma net cash position of around $1.5 billion, for an enterprise valuation of around $3.9 billion.

This valuation was applied to a business which generated $667 million in sales in 2022, although Reddit reported an operating loss of $172 million. Revenues grew by more than 20% in 2023 to $804 million, as operating losses narrowed slightly in absolute dollar terms to $140 million, as more progress on a relative basis has been made. Based on these numbers, the resulting 5 times sales multiple looks quite reasonable, although this comes amidst 20% growth and relatively large losses of course.

To put these numbers into perspective, average revenues per user are relatively limited as the daily active user base of 76 million only really started to grow again from the second half of 2023 onwards, after facing difficult comparables coming out of the pandemic, with recent growth driven by gaming discussions and the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as other global events.

Given the accelerating growth in the user base in the second half of the year, it is interesting to look at the fourth quarter results, although that this is seasonally a stronger quarter. Fourth quarter sales of nearly $250 million rose by 24% year-over-year, accompanied by a modest GAAP operating profit of $3 million. This marked dramatic year-over-year improvements, as the quarterly cadence has been improving throughout 2023.

While the company has not issued an outlook for 2024, current 25% growth rates could drive a billion revenue base in 2024, with further operating leverage expected, although the question is of course how margins will evolve post-pandemic.

All this of course changed quite a bit as shares did see a big move higher on the first day of trading. Shares rose by nearly 50% to $50 and change, pushing up the enterprise value to around $6 billion. This valued the business at around 6 times forward sales, and while the company does distinguish and claims not be a social networking platform, those are the most likely suspects to compare the platform too.

Concluding Thoughts

The risk factors in the case of Reddit are clear and plentiful, including continued fight for attention, the fact that the business posts losses, fluctuations in the user base are seen relating to news events and damages could be incurred to its reputation. Other factors include changes in privacy settings and regulations, changes in internet search algorithms, and the fact that increased monetization efforts might hurt the user experience.

If we look at some peers, we have to observe that many time-consuming platforms are part of bigger companies. Some more pure player, or better said related businesses, include the likes of Meta Platforms (META), Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS). The sale multiples of these peers come in at about 9 times, 4 times, and 6 times, respectively. In that light, multiples look quite fair, as Meta is, of course the best operating stock of these in terms of sales growth and margins.

Of course, some of the enthusiasm is driven by artificial intelligence, with the content and reactions being used and licensed to train AI learning models. The company itself has been a key driver in all this as well, as the platform was responsible for the meme-stock trading craze in the last couple of years, with some investors believing that Reddit itself could become the ultimate meme stock.

The irony is that despite the improved operating earnings trends, or better said narrowing losses, is that R&D costs are still very heavy, at over 50% of sales in 2023. This raises the question of how this is really built up, as it seems to include hosting costs as well, which in my view is not really an R&D expense.

Amidst all this, given a relative fair sales multiple versus peers and continues losses, Reddit, Inc. remains a show-me story first, certainly after the first day gains delivered by the shares, so I have no desire to get involved with Reddit's shares here, despite its potential (as a meme stock).