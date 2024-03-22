nicolas_

Introduction

I remember when Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) took a large stake of more than 3% in Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) in 2017. This was a strong vote of confidence. And this sparked investor interest in taking a closer look at the company. Berkshire unit General Re bought the shares. At that time, the size of the GeRe portfolio was $22 billion, so their Lanxess allocation was still small at just 0.9%. Regardless, the strategic move to invest in a European stock left many investors wonder.

That same year, Lanxess acquired the pesticide company Chemtura. And shortly thereafter, Lanxess published one of its best figures ever. In 2017, sales rose 26% and net income rose 54%.

But after good years also come bad years. The stock is now quoted at €24, and investors who followed in Berkshire's footsteps are disappointed with the returns. It shows that the chemical industry is quite cyclical.

The share price has now fallen so much that a review makes sense. The last time when the share price was €24 was in 2009. In the meantime, turnover fluctuated a bit, but it is now almost back to the same level as then. And yet the dividend went up quite a bit. Now Lanxess is disappointing investors by cutting the dividend substantially. I have mixed feelings about investing in Lanxess.

Data by YCharts

Lanxess' Strategic Decisions

Value management and control system (Lanxess' 4Q23 Investor Presentation)

Lanxess aims to improve its balance sheet and does so in part by reducing the dividend. The balance sheet looks very different from 2009. The net debt ratio (net financial liabilities divided by EBITDA before special items) was only 1.7x then, while it has risen to 4.9x in 2023. Net debt has risen sharply while EBITDA is at the same level in a period of more than 14 years. Lanxess calls 2023 a crisis year. It is time for action to strengthen the balance sheet.

The sharp increase in debt is due to the acquisitions the company has made in recent years. One of the acquisitions is Chemtura for $2.7 billion in 2017. Shortly after the acquisition, the company closed plants at the Port of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The then fairly new plant (new installation in 2013) had become redundant due to Lanxess Canada's large surplus of synthetic oil. Their plant in Canada allowed Lanxess to serve the entire global market. In retrospect, Lanxess' strategic acquisitions are not so strategic after all in my opinion.

2024 Is The Year Of Improvement

A decrease in sales and profit (Lanxess' FY23 Results)

Lanxess' profits have been volatile in recent years, which is not favorable because of high debt. The debt is often refinanced, but it is uncertain whether the debt refinancing will be favorable.

The fourth quarter of 2023 was also disappointing. Revenue fell 27% year-on-year and the net loss was €753 million versus a net loss of €21 million a year ago.

What worries me is the high debt and interest charges. Interest expenses are €70 million over 2023. Operating income is strongly negative at -€668 million over 2023. But even in a better year like 2022, the interest coverage ratio is low. The operating result then was €280 million making the interest coverage ratio 3.7x. In my opinion, an interest coverage ratio lower than 5x is worrisome.

In the first half of 2024, Lanxess expects continued challenges. Only in the second half will underlying earnings improve due to increased sales volumes. Current inventories at Lanxess' customers will be run down by then, which will allow orders to pick up. For the full fiscal year, EBITDA before exceptional items will be slightly higher than in 2023, but earnings are still below the average level of previous years.

Lanxess Is A Deep Value Play

I am not very enthusiastic about the current situation in which Lanxess finds itself. The picture changes when the stock's valuation looks favorable. The P/B ratio of only 0.38 shows that Lanxess can be bought for only 38 cents on a euro book value. That's a decent discount for a plant that manufactures essential chemical products.

Data by YCharts

Lanxess appears to be one of the most undervalued stocks in the chemical sector based on its P/B ratio. Investors seem too pessimistic about the company and hardly give any value to Lanxess' plants. This is justified if the plants are in poor condition, but this is not the case. The stock can become strongly profitable when Lanxess boosts its underlying earnings.

Data by YCharts

However, I want to make it clear that the high debt burden complicates the picture. The high debt makes it difficult for Lanxess to increase their profits through acquisitions and they will have to rely entirely on organic earnings growth. It takes time to improve the balance sheet.

I don't see improvement in the short term yet. I will wait with my investment decision until there is more certainty that sales volumes will increase this year.

Conclusion

In short, I am not that enthusiastic about Lanxess. Several chemical companies have been acquired over the years to focus the portfolio on their core business. With some acquisitions, I question whether the choices were strategic. Lanxess focuses to improve the balance sheet and chooses to pretty much eliminate the dividend. In the short term, therefore, I see no growth catalysts other than strengthening the balance sheet. Although Lanxess has a nice turnaround potential and despite the share's valuation being in attractive territory, I do not see the share rising yet in the short term (1 year from now). Therefore, I would wait until sales volumes increase again and the balance sheet is strengthened. Only then can the dividend be increased and strategic acquisitions are on the horizon again. For this year, I do not expect much excitement. But by the end of 2024 we will know more and reassess Lanxess.

(Still, there is a good 70% chance that Lanxess will close positive in April due to seasonality. Seeking Alpha shows the seasonality nicely).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.