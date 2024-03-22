Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PowerSchool Expects Moderate Revenue Growth With AI A Possible Catalyst

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. missed Q4 2023 financial estimates, with moderate revenue growth and uneven operating results.
  • The company primarily targets K-12 school districts in North America and offers a modular approach to software automation.
  • PowerSchool has incorporated AI technologies and has seen solid demand for its personalized AI assistant, PowerBuddy.
  • However, I don't see a meaningful catalyst for the stock in the near term, so I remain Neutral [Hold] on PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
artificial chat Chat with AI or Artificial Intelligence. Digital chatbot, robot application, OpenAI generate. Futuristic technology.

hirun

Investment Outlook For PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) has reported its Q4 2023 financial results, missing both revenue and earnings estimates.

I previously wrote about PowerSchool in July 2023 with a Hold outlook on slower revenue growth and

Trending News