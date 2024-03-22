Power Corporation of Canada: Maintaining Buy Rating After A Strong Q4 And 2023

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

Power Corporation (TSX:POW:CA) recently announced its Q4 and full year 2023 and the results were weaker than I expected, despite a 7.1% raise in the quarterly dividend. In December last year, I discussed my investment thesis and outlined my investment thesis for the company. Today, I'll dissect the latest quarterly and full year results and provide an update on my outlook for the company. While I viewed the quarter as slightly weak, I'll explain why confidence in the business is largely unchanged and I'll outline the reasons why I continue to view shares of Power Corporation as a compelling buy.

Company Background

Shares of Power Corporation have been a steady performer over the years. Over the last decade, the company has delivered a total return to shareholders of 117.4% compared to the TSX's return of 108.0%. Unlike the TSX where the bulk of the return has come from capital appreciation, much of the total return for Power Corporation has come from dividends, which has made it an attractive and reliable candidate for those seeking an income-producing stock with a high dividend yield.

Power Corporation is a diversified financial services company with several different businesses in the insurance and wealth management space. Under Power Financial, it owns a 68.1% interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO:CA), a 62.1% ownership interest in IGM Financial Inc. (IGM:CA), and about 15.5% of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCPK:GBLBY).

All of these businesses are incredibly complex as they own other businesses within them. For example, Great-West Lifco owns Canada Life (which is involved in insurance, wealth management, and healthcare benefit products), and Empower and Putnam Investments, which are asset managers and provide investing and financial planning services. IGM is also a holding company of sorts that owns several well-known asset management and wealth management platforms like Mackenzie Investments and IG Wealth Management. Finally, through Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, Power Corporation owns ownership interests in a wide range of listed and private investments including alternative assets in Europe.

NAV Discount

As you might imagine, valuing these ownership interests in addition to the other assets outside of Power Financial like Sagard and the company's sustainable energy infrastructure assets, can be tricky. Luckily, given the fact that Great-West Lifeco Inc, IGM Financial, and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert are all publicly traded companies, it makes it a lot easier to find the market values for these stakes since they all have a quoted market price.

As reported by the company as at December 31, 2023 was $53.53, which was 10.9% higher than it was in the prior quarter in Q3. When we observe the market values of the three publicly traded stakes Power Corporation owns, Great-West, IGM, and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) are -1%, +1%, -2% changed from the quarter end date to the date of me writing this article so the NAV estimate with respect to these three entities seem reasonable to use. With a share price of just $39.82, the market is giving almost no credit to the company's alterative asset investment platforms and other standalone businesses. While we must also keep in mind that the company has about $5.7 billion in liabilities against $40.6 billion of total assets, the company's shares are still trading at a 25.6% discount to the company's NAV of $53.53. With a 25.6% discount to NAV, this makes little sense to me considering that the publicly traded operating companies make up 87.1% of gross asset value.

Recent Results and Outlook

When looking at the recent results for the company, Power Corporation reported adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $579 million, which represented an increase of 46.6% from the year prior. On a per share basis, this came to about $0.89 per share, which was why management decided to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.5625, bringing the annual dividend to $2.25 and the payout ratio to 59%.

Breaking down earnings by operating company, Great-West Lifco was the major contributor and driver of earnings growth, up about 10% on a year over year basis. Great-West Lifco has been performing well due to its retirement and wealth management business performing very strongly. Within Great-West Lifco under Empower, base earnings for 2023 surpassed the billion dollar mark in early 2023. By 2026, the Canadian wealth management market is expected to reach $2 trillion so as institutional, government, and retirement capital grows, this segment should perform very strongly, being aligned with long-term secular tailwinds.

In IGM Financial, the earnings were down modestly, mostly due to the fact that Great-West Lifco shares were sold to Power Corporation through the China AMC transaction that left IGM recording some losses in Q4. Overall, I view this mostly as a one time issue for IGM; the business actually has even more wealth management exposure than Great-West Lifco so my long-term expectations are for IGM to outperform over time.

In GBL, like IGM, the true earning power of of the business was not properly captured due to a one-time impairment through the Imerys business. Imerys is one of GBL's portfolio companies that's involved in the production of industrial minerals. With long-term growth tied to huge secular tailwinds the transition to sustainable energy, green construction, and natural solutions for consumer products, Imerys captures the #1 and #2 position in almost all its markets. Given its positive long-term outlook and limited substitution risk as a supplier, I don't view the write-down to be too concerning. In fact, on the earnings call, management noted that while GBL's private assets saw fair value increases during the quarter, these were not all recorded in the results.

Finally, with respect to the other businesses, Sagard was a positive contributor to earnings while Power Sustainable was a detractor. Sagard performed well as their private equity funds performed well and fair value increased while Power Sustainable's contribution was negative due to the increase in fair value of third-party capital in the infrastructure fund.

Overall, I'd characterize this as a weaker than expected quarter, particularly given the fact that the investing platforms like Great-West Life were the main contributors EPS miss for the quarter (consensus estimate was $1.05). The total contributions from alternative and other platform businesses contributed -$77 million for the quarter, yet this doesn't justify such a large discount to NAV in my view.

Over the years, Power Corporation has done a lot to narrow the discount to NAV over time including share buybacks, reorganizations, and transactions that enhance the per share value for shareholders. In my view, despite the discount widening since mid-2022, I see no reason why that's changed in 2023 with $583 million of share buybacks and value-add transactions earlier in the year with the Prudential integration as well as the sale of the Putnam business. Even within the largest public holdings, Great-West Lifco and IGM, they've consistently met or exceeded their targets for 2023. GBL itself has bought back €816 million worth of stock via share repurchases and paid €402 million in dividends to shareholders.

So even with a tumultuous period for financial markets during the COVID-19 era, Power Corporation has consistently been adding value for shareholders and returning excess capital via share buybacks and dividends. And those figures have been increasing year after year. I really liked the following quote from Power Corporation's management team:

You have it perfectly right. So to make your point, when we closed the reorganization in February of 2020, we had on closing 683 million shares outstanding and we bought back 38 million over the last three, call it four years. We had seven million options exercised. So we net bought back 31 million shares. So we have 652 at the end of the year. So that is 31 million less. We have a dividend at 2.25. So you can do the math. We have about $70 million less in dividend obligations in the aggregate, which flows through our cash flow and we have raised $750 billion or whatever it is on selling a bunch of other assets, so we put that back into cash flows. That is another 25 million shares at $40. You can do the math. So every time we do this, we are increasing not only our NAV, but when we are buying back shares at a 25% discount, we are increasing our earnings because we have less shares outstanding and we create a lot more cash flow. So you have it exactly.

In my view, what I think the above quote shows is that given the widened discount over the last 12-18 months, this has really presented an opportunity for Power Corporation to buy shares at a bigger discount than what they would have otherwise paid. So if you're a long-term shareholder, you ought to love a management team getting more aggressive repurchasing shares as your ownership stake in the businesses increases more than what it otherwise would have!

When we look out to 2024 and beyond, I'm confident the rate of share repurchases can continue. Power Corporation had a little over $900 million of cash on its books at quarter end, there's still lots of room to continue to buyback stock, maintain the payout ratio of 59% for dividends, and monetize non-core assets through both operating company and M&A levers available to the company. Overall, with strong credit ratings from S&P and DBRS of A+ and A, the outlook looks stable for the company as it continues to return capital to shareholders.

Valuation

With 7 sellside analysts covering the stock, the ratings are split between 'buy' and 'hold' with 3 'buy' ratings and 4 'hold' ratings. Aggregating the analysts' price targets, the average price target is $42.57, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $40.00 with no upgrades or downgrades in terms of ratings following the quarter (source: TD Securities). From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies potential upside of 8.4%, not including the company's 5.7% dividend yield. So it seems that all things considered analysts are moderately bullish on the company's near-term outlook.

When looking at the P/E ratio for Power Corporation's stock, the company trades for about 11.9x earnings, which is at a slight discount to the 12.3x average over the last ten years (S&P Capital IQ). The last time I discussed the company in December, we were trading at a premium to both the median and average multiple, so shares of Power Corporation have gotten even cheaper.

In terms of the risks to my investment thesis, as a financial services company operating in the insurance space, investors should be aware of Power Corporation's exposure to interest rates, particularly through the ownership interest in Great-West Lifeco. In addition to the insurance side of the business, through the retirement and wealth management exposure, a downturn in the stock market and negative macro headwinds that impact the value of asset prices would be a net negative to the company's fee-bearing income. As such, the exposure to such platforms in the asset management space should also be monitored.

Conclusion

In summary, I think Power Corporation could be a solid addition for someone looking for a steady company that they can rely on for a safe 5.7% dividend with some modest price appreciation. At 11.9x earnings, the company doesn't appear to be overvalued and investors have a margin of safety given the company trades at roughly three quarters of its true NAV. While the discount to NAV is almost certain not to close to zero overnight, I think investors could play for some upside as the NAV discount narrows over time and Power Corporation's management team works its magic through consistent dividend increases and share repurchases. For long-term investors, particularly for retirees and income-oriented investors, a position in Power Corporation makes a lot of sense.

