Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Power Corporation of Canada: Maintaining Buy Rating After A Strong Q4 And 2023

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
266 Followers

Summary

  • Power Corporation recently announced its quarterly and full-year 2023 results, including a 7.1% increase in the quarterly dividend.
  • The company has been a steady performer, delivering a total return to shareholders of 117.4% over the last decade.
  • Despite share buybacks and value-added transactions, shares still trade at a 26% discount to NAV, assigning almost no value to the company's private investments.
  • At 11.9x earnings, the company offers investors a safe 5.7% yield which is well covered by the company's 59% payout ratio.

Successful deal with insurance agent!

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

Power Corporation (TSX:POW:CA) recently announced its Q4 and full year 2023 and the results were weaker than I expected, despite a

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
266 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About POW:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on POW:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PWCDF
--
POW:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News