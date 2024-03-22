Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NMI: Why This Unleveraged Muni CEF Makes Sense Now

Mar. 22, 2024 11:31 AM ETNuveen Municipal Income (NMI)
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The unleveraged municipal CEF, Nuveen Municipal Income, is trading at a 4.65% yield and a 7.5% discount.
  • Despite the expectation of the Fed cutting the policy rate, unleveraged muni CEFs remain attractive options in income portfolios.
  • NMI is a small fund with a modest 8.7 duration with a portfolio consisting of GO and revenue bonds, and an above-average holding of unrated securities.
  • The fund's net income will remain significantly more efficient than that of leveraged CEFs and its return profile will be lower-beta.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Systematic Income get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

In this article we take a look at the Nuveen Municipal Income (NYSE:NMI), an unleveraged national tax-exempt closed-end fund, or CEF, trading at a 4.65% yield and a 7.5% discount. We recently rotated into the fund and it gives us an opportunity

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
10.98K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NMI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NMI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News