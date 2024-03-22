Darren415

In this article we take a look at the Nuveen Municipal Income (NYSE:NMI), an unleveraged national tax-exempt closed-end fund, or CEF, trading at a 4.65% yield and a 7.5% discount. We recently rotated into the fund and it gives us an opportunity to discuss one of the key themes in the CEF market - the expectation of lower leverage costs over the coming years and what it means for allocating between leveraged and unleveraged CEFs. Although it might seem like leveraged CEFs are the right place to be right now, our view is that unleveraged funds also have a role to play in diversified income portfolios.

Fund Snapshot

NMI is a fairly small fund with just over $100m in total assets as of the end of the year. Unlike the majority of the Muni CEF sector, it carries no leverage. For this reason, its duration is 8.7 - below the sector average.

About a quarter of the portfolio is in general obligation or GO bonds with the rest in revenue bonds.

Nuveen

About two-thirds of the fund's portfolio is in investment-grade bonds with most of the rest in unrated securities - a bucket that is larger than that of the average CEF.

Nuveen

The management fee is 0.61% with 0.12% of additional expenses - about average for the sector.

Fund Profile

Unlike the rest of the leveraged bond CEF space, the net income profile of the fund has been steady and even ticked higher recently. The reason for stability is clearly its lack of leverage. The recent uptick is harder to explain, but the fund could be adding to its higher-coupon bonds that feature coupons north of 5%.

Systematic Income

The fund's total NAV return has bested that of the broader muni CEF sector. This is largely a function of two features - its lower-beta profile in a period of rising interest rates (particularly over the last 3-5 years) and a higher-yielding portfolio with a greater allocation to unrated bonds.

Systematic Income

The fund's discount has tended to trade tighter than the sector average - fairly common for an unleveraged CEF. However, more recently this valuation premium has been mostly unwound, something which offers an attractive entry point.

Systematic Income

The fund's distribution has been hiked 3 times in the past year. That said, its current yield of 4.65% is below the sector average. However, consider that the median distribution coverage of muni CEFs is just 80% while that of NMI is a touch above 100%. In short, the covered yield or what we call net income yield on price is 4.73% - well above the sub-4% median level in the sector.

Systematic Income

Leveraged vs. Unleveraged Considerations

When choosing between these two types of CEFs, there are two factors to consider - total returns and net income. Once the Fed starts to cut the policy rate, the net income of leveraged funds will improve. However, it will remain relatively inefficient because: 1) the Fed won't cut to anywhere near zero, meaning leverage costs will remain elevated; and 2) the Muni yield curve is starting from a fairly flat level, meaning net income of leveraged assets is unusually inefficient and will only improve marginally

We can quantify this using a hypothetical Muni CEF with a 4.5% portfolio yield, SIFMA + 0.6% cost of leverage, 0.6% management fees, and either zero or 35% leverage. What we see is that today, a 35%-leveraged CEF delivers a lower level of net income for investors than an unleveraged CEF (blue bars), all else equal. This is for the simple reason that the fund's leveraged assets generate negative net income with our assumptions.

Current market expectations are that the Fed will take the policy rate down to 3.5% over the next two years. When this happens, the leveraged CEF will generate a yield of around 0.6% above that of the unleveraged fund. This is certainly an improvement however consider that the yield of the leveraged fund will be 13% higher despite having 50% more assets - something which carries with it additional credit and duration risk. In short, even at the expected bottom in the policy rate, the net income of muni-leveraged CEFs will be more inefficient than that of unleveraged funds.

Systematic Income

The second key consideration is total returns. Leveraged CEFs provide investors not only with a different level of net income (higher or lower than unleveraged funds depending on the cost of leverage) but also with higher or lower returns depending on the path of asset prices. All else equal, leveraged CEFs are a higher beta investment for the simple reason that each dollar of NAV has more assets behind it. For example, a 35% leveraged CEF has around 50% more assets behind each dollar of NAV than an unleveraged fund. Naturally, this means that when underlying asset prices move lower, leveraged CEFs will underperform their unleveraged counterparts and vice-versa.

An important question is then what are municipal bonds likely to do going forward. As we discussed in our recent sector update, municipal bond valuations are looking somewhat stretched with higher-quality bonds, in particular, trading at very tight credit spreads. This shouldn't surprise us as credit markets are very expensive across the board. And while overall yields are at decent levels, they have already come down around 1% from their peak late last year.

UBS

In short, a fund like NMI provides investors with an above-average portfolio yield right now, a lower-beta profile in an environment of fairly rich credit valuations, and a much more efficient level of net income generation going forward. NMI is not going to knock the cover off the ball however it does provide investors with an efficient lower-beta, relatively dry-powder tax-exempt option.