Here at the Lab, following the exciting news on Idorsia (OTC:IDRSF), we are back to comment on the company equity story. Idorsia is a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical player specializing in small molecule discovery. The company has a diverse pipeline and targets several diseases, including chronic insomnia, systemic lupus erythematosus, and resistant hypertension.

Last year, our primary focus was on Idorsia's funding gap and QUVIVIQ sales pick-up. In detail, we published two pieces of research called Restructuring In Place and Dilution Risk Causes Downgrade To Hold. As a reminder, after the Q3 results, we analyzed Idorsia's potential funding options. The CEO mentioned that they have arrows on the bow, and even with limited options, we recognized a few possibilities. Following Idorsia's stock price decline, we were skeptical about a new equity raise, and we previously suggested 1) Aprocitentan sales, 2) Selatogrel's new partnership, and 3) US QUVIVIQ sale. For the above reason, in June 2023, we moved our rating to neutral. This was a risky assessment, and even now, we find it hard to justify a proper valuation. In addition, Idorsia decided to provide Fiscal Year 2023 results with the Q1 2024 performance in late April. This was not a great move, but in the meantime, the company communicated two critical decisions:

(18/March) - Viatris and Idorsia successfully closed the transaction for the global R&D collaboration in exchange for $350 million; (20/March) - US FDA approved Idorsia’s once-daily TRYVIO (A ).

Before commenting on the latest update, it is important to report our previous readouts. AstraZeneca recently acquired Cincor's baxdrostat, and we valued Aprocitentan between CHF 400 and CHF 600 million. In our guidance, we had an 85% probability of success for the Aprocitentan drug with a possible peak sales of more than $2 billion. Following the FDA approval and the CEO's words on a positive readout in Europe expected between April and May, Aprocitentan is now a reality. We derived a quarterly cash burn of approximately CHF 100 million in our previous estimates. Following the Viatris deal and incorporating Aprocitentan sales, we are more confident in Idorsia's long-term plan. Having said that, Aprocitentan sales execution is a risk to consider.

Viatris Deal

Starting with the collaboration agreement, we have now removed the immediate liquidity concerns. Still, given the funding commitment, this is not a problem solved. This deal provides certainty on short-term solvency. In numbers, Viatris will pay Idorsia $350 million, plus potential development and commercialization milestones. There is also an upside on future royalties. The out-licensing of Idorsia's assets are selatogrel and cenerimod. As already reported, in our calculation, this extends Idorsia runway in Q1 2025. We should also report that the Swiss company will contribute up to $200 million to develop the two assets and transfer dedicated personnel to Viatris. Without this deal, Idorsia was running out of cash by April 2024. On centimos and selatogrel, here at the Lab, we see Viatris investment as a clear sign of asset validation, although we should also consider that neither asset is likely to be present in the market in the next three years. Therefore, we do not anticipate any near-term income other than potential R&D milestones.

Here at the Lab, we are also mindful of Idorsia's CHF 200 million bond repayment due in 2024 Q3. There is also a bond maturity of almost CHF 600 million in 2028, and Johnson & Johnson has a convert for CHF 335 million. In total, Idorsia's debt stood at CHF 1.3 billion. We now moved to the Aprocitentan update, but we believe the company needs additional cost savings activities to streamline its cost basis further.

Idorsia current Debt

Source: Idorsia Q3 results presentation

A procitentan Approval

Moving on with Aprocitentan FDA approval, the drug is a unique treatment to cure "hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive drugs, to lower blood pressure in adult patients who are not adequately controlled on other drugs." According to the company, with lower blood pressure, Idorsia significantly reduces the risk of non-fatal and fatal cardiovascular events. In numbers, looking at Fig 2, the company declared a reduction of 70 cardiovascular events per 1000 patients. Aprocitentan is a once-a-day dosage.

According to the CEO, “There are millions of Americans whose blood pressure is not well-controlled despite existing therapies. This is a major public health issue leading to a high incidence of cardio- and cerebrovascular events." In our previous analysis, we set a peak up sales of $2 billion. Having participated in the analyst call, the CEO confirmed that Aprocitentan sales will likely start by year-end in the biggest market: the USA. On the downside, we should report the following: Idorsia agreed to pay a proportion of Aprocitentan income from the out-licensing of assets to Johnson & Johnson.

Idorsia drug update

Source: Aprocitentan FDA approval presentation - Fig 1

Cardiovascular events reduction

Fig 2

Valuation

Following today's release, our team is encouraged by the news, but we remain cautious. This is due to QUVIVIQ sales evolution which needs to pick up. In addition, we should project higher marketing and commercial costs for Aprocitentan. On the one hand, we positively view Viatris' $350 million cash injection; on the other hand, the company is not (yet) in safe water. There are execution risks to consider. Here at the Lab, we are leaving unchanged QUVIVIQ sales estimates at CHF 250 million in 2025, and we also add CHF 200 million in sales from Aprocitentan. Valuing Idorsia with an EV/Sales of 6x, we arrived at an enterprise value of CHF 2.7 billion. Going down to the equity value and considering the debt (CHF 1.3 billion) and $200 million in Viatris' expected cash contribution (CHF 180 million), we derive a valuation of CHF 1.2 billion. This means a buy. Idorsia's new target price should be around CHF 6 per share (USD6.6 in ADR).

Risks

That said, there are multiple downsides to consider. QUVIVIQ's sales momentum is not picking up in the EU and the US. There is still a chance of further dilution. In Viatris's collaboration release, the CEO confirmed that Idorsia is "working on several funding options, including business development opportunities, equity, and equity-linked deals to significantly extend our cash runway.” In addition, there are risks to cenerimod and selatogrel assets (which still need approval). In addition, Idorsia has a low liquidity level regarding shares exchanged and is exposed to FX changes, as its main currency is CHF.

Conclusion

Idorsia is a risky equity investment, and we believe Wall Street analysts will await further updates over the next few months. Monitoring QUVIVIQ revenue growth over the next quarters is critical. Viatris' transaction extends Idorsia's cash runway, but additional work is still needed on funding.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.