Note: All amounts referenced are in Canadian Dollars unless specified otherwise.

On our first coverage of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF, TSX:BIR:CA) we went with a "hold" rating and suggested that investors look elsewhere for natural gas exposure. We offered two great choices.

The Birchcliff Energy's valuation is just too rich here to merit a buy. If you want a pure gas play, then Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY:CA) makes more sense. If you want gas exposure, then there are several gas weighted medium-sized companies that are cheaper today, even after Birchcliff's drop. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP:CA) would be an alternative here for quality inventory depth and good management.

Source: "Dividend Yield Falls, Peyto And Whitecap Make More Sense."

You did not even have to read the article for that, as we gave you the punchline right in the title. We went with companies that had a good natural gas exposure, but had used hedges to protect themselves.

Data by YCharts

Well, that worked out. But the point we want to make today is that there are more downside risks for Birchcliff than there were two months back. Their reduced dividend also looks extremely unsafe.

Q4 2023 Results

Birchcliff had preannounced its Q4 2023 production alongside the dividend cut. So when the official Q4 results came out, there were no real surprises. But those numbers did show another issue, and that was the cost of replacing reserves.

BIR Presentation

Management stressed (and we have highlighted above), that some spending did not really add reserves. Ok, that is fine. But those are really weak numbers, even if you exclude that $56 million. The cost improves to around $11.00/BOE from $13.16/BOE if you exclude that entire amount. What exactly is $11.00/BOE here? BOE is barrels of oil equivalent and while Birchcliff has some liquids production, the bulk is tied to the weak natural gas price. For 2023, Birchcliff's revenue per BOE was about $26.75 and netback per BOE was about $11.00. So essentially the company had zero full-cycle profit for the year. In that year, the company paid out $213 million in dividends.

2024

Ok that is the past. Where do we go from here? Birchcliff has not changed anything, yet. Their latest presentation (March), echoes their guidance from January 2024.

BIR Presentation

But the 2024 AECO strip has lost even more ground since then. We were looking at roughly $1.90 CAD for the March to September 2024 AECO strip, back in January. Today, we are down to $1.75. That 15 cents may not sound like a lot, but it is a big chunk of the profit margin after you extract the extraction costs. Birchcliff is not tied just to AECO, though.

BIR Presentation

In their budget, they were counting for about $3.00 USD for Henry Hub.

BIR Presentation

We hate to break it to them, but that looks extremely unlikely now. The next 9 months average around $2.4, and that is pretty much December 2024 doing the heavy lifting.

NG CME Futures

If you exclude December 2024, we are down to near $2.32. Again, a big, big, gap for the profit margin.

Dividend Coverage For 2024

So those were the ballpark figures for the commodity pricing and the profit margin. Where does that leave the dividend? One of the reasons we did not endorse a buy after the first dividend cut was because Birchcliff's new dividend was not covered, either. You can see the midpoint of free funds flow ($90 million) was well below the annual base dividend of $107 million.

BIR Presentation

Ok, so what is $17 million between friends? Right? But of course we need to adjust the numbers for the delta in the commodity pricing. The new EBITDA comes to about $310 million currently and adjusted funds flow would be close to $280 million. You can compare that to the $340 million above. The free funds flow drops to $30 million approximately. That compares to $107 million being doled out. Clearly problematic here, to say the least.

Verdict

Things will likely improve in 2025 as the AECO and NYMEX strips have stayed firm and those estimates are not moving down. But it is not like Birchcliff is moving a muscle to even try and lock in some prices on those futures. It's the same "unhedged" story that many have tried to sell to investors over the years, with really poor results. As the chart below shows, hedgers (Peyto) do better and oily plays who hedge, do even better (Whitecap).

Data by YCharts

But the big question here for investors is whether the dividend will be maintained? In theory, Birchcliff could go the whole year on the original plan and land up with a debt to EBITDA of 1.5X-1.6X. That would be closer to 1.1X based on the 2025 strip prices. That by itself, is not lethal and the dividend could be maintained through it. After all, even our champion Peyto is running at 1.7X currently. But Peyto has the certainty of cash flows. Just look at how aggressively they are hedging for 2025.

PEY Presentation

AECO 7A is more locked in for 2025 than 2024. On top of that their recycle ratio was almost 3.0X for 2023 versus 1.1X for Birchcliff. So 1.6X debt to EBITDA means different things for these two. Based on that, we think Birchcliff has two choices here. The first will be to go aggressive and lock-in 2025 and 2026 prices. They are still quite firm.

AECO

It won't be the equivalent of selling at the bottom, and the company can save face here. Once they are locked in, their debt to EBITDA blowout will be a temporary phenomenon. They can pay their dividend and sleep well at night. If they don't, then that dividend will need to go, probably with another 75% cut.

We maintain Birchcliff Energy Ltd. at a "hold" for now, but the risks are high if the 2025 strip weakens and the company insists on maintaining the dividend. While we liked Peyto and Whitecap previously, they have both rebounded a lot and we see a more balanced outlook for them from here on. We would get more constructive on a pullback on those two.

