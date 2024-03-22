Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Squarespace Q4: FY24 Guidance Seems Too Conservative

Mar. 22, 2024 11:56 AM ETSquarespace, Inc. (SQSP) Stock
May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
93 Followers

Summary

  • Squarespace reported strong operating performance in 4Q23, beating revenue expectations and generating higher-than-expected free cash flow.
  • The company's price increases have been successful in driving revenue growth, and further pricing growth is expected in the future.
  • The FY24 guidance provided by Squarespace may be too conservative, as it does not account for potential price hikes and underestimates the revenue potential from the acquired Google domains.
New York Magazine"s New York Weddings Event

Neilson Barnard

Investment overview

I wrote about Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) previously with a buy rating in December 2023, as I believed SQSP could continue to grow despite the macro headwinds as it continued to release new products and improve its

This article was written by

May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
93 Followers
I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SQSP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQSP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQSP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News