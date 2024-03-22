Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taking Stock: Q2 2024 Equity Market Outlook

BlackRock
BlackRock
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • A positive January for U.S. stocks is typically a prelude to a positive year, with our analysis finding the correlation to hold 80% of the time since 1928.
  • Stocks look well-positioned to outperform bonds and cash again this year, but high valuations mean investors need to be choosy.
  • Overall, we place measured emphasis on the short-term political landscape in shaping our portfolios for long-term performance.

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph 3d illustration

monsitj

By Tony DeSpirito

Key takeaways

Actively bullish. What next for stocks after a strong start to 2024? While a near-term pullback wouldn’t be surprising, we see fuel for the positive momentum to continue throughout the year ― but with selection growing more

