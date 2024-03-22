Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FedEx Q3: Impressive Margin Improvement, Revenue Growth Still Under Pressure

Mar. 22, 2024 12:03 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
928 Followers

Summary

  • FedEx Corporation's Q3 FY24 results showed a decline in revenue but an increase in operating profits due to cost-reduction initiatives.
  • Weak volume growth is attributed to the weakening global trade and weak U.S. industrial production growth.
  • FedEx's cost reduction efforts and yield improvement have been effective, but the company's growth prospects are still bearish.

Rite Aid Shares Jump 4% On Strong Earnings

Brandon Bell

I expressed my bearish view on FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) in my initiation article in January 2024, indicating the growth headwinds from the business shift from air to ground. FedEx released their Q3 FY24 result

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
928 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News