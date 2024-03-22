Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2024 11:08 AM ETAstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Stock
AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Calusdian - Sharon Merrill Advisors
Greg Woods - President and Chief Executive Officer
David Smith - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samir Patel - Askeladden Capital Management
George Melas - MKH Management
Dennis Scannell - Rutabaga Capital

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the AstroNova Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Calusdian of the company's Investor Relations firm, Sharon Merrill Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.

David Calusdian

Thank you, Carla, and good morning, everyone. By now you should have received a copy of the earnings release issued this morning. If you've not received a copy, please go to the Investors page of the AstroNova website, www.astronovainc.com.

Please note that beginning this quarter we will be using an earnings slide deck that follows along with our prepared remarks. You may access the deck on the Investors section of our website at astronovainc.com. under events and presentations.

Turning to slide two in that deck. Statements made on today's call, that are not statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that could involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today, March 22, 2024. AstroNova undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For other information regarding the forward-looking statements and the factors that may cause differences, please see the risk factors in AstroNova’s annual report on Form 10-K and other filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

