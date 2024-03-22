Webinar Replay: How To Use The New Features In Seeking Alpha PRO

Explore Seeking Alpha PRO now!

Daniel Snyder: Hey, welcome. I'm Daniel Snyder from Seeking Alpha. Thank you so much for taking the time to join us today. Let's go ahead and get the housekeeping out of the way and dive right in to this amazing time that we're going to spend together today talking about Seeking Alpha PRO.

So first things first. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any views or opinions expressed in the webinar do not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Any content and tools on the platform are offered for information purposes only. Seeking Alpha portfolio is a tool for tracking news and analysis and does not constitute a brokerage account or enable any trading activity. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker, US investment adviser, or investment bank.

And with that being said, we can finally dive in to this great time together. And this is a real treat. We have some of the most senior people here in the company joining us today to walk through Seeking Alpha PRO, all these new incredible features that you can find here. So I'm going to go ahead and ask them if they will join me here on the screen. We have Joel Hancock, who is the Senior Director of Product here at Seeking Alpha, as well as Steven Cress, Head of Quantitative Strategies.

Gentlemen, how are you today?

Steven Cress: Doing very well. Thank you for having us here.

DS: Of course, I'm excited to learn more about this product as well as I'm sure everybody here joining us today is. So I'm going to go ahead and get out of the way. I'm going to hand it off to you, Joel. I know you're going to share your screen and just walk us through these incredible features, how to get the most value out of this PRO membership. So why don't you go ahead and take it away?

Joel Hancock: Thank you, Daniel. Okay. And welcome everyone. I'm going to get right into it. Today's webinar is to discuss the core features of PRO, some of which are relatively new, and to show you how to get the most out of your PRO subscription. Our focus with PRO is to provide unique investing ideas and also to filter through the thousands of analysts and thousands of analyses on our site and feature analysis that comes from a top performing analyst, or that uncovers opportunities that are under the radar. And so there's four areas that I'm going to focus on.

And it's Top Analysts, Upgrades & Downgrades, Exclusive Coverage, and Short Ideas. So to start out with, if you can see on my screen, I'm showing you the PRO homepage. And the four features that I mentioned, you can access them in two separate ways. The first way is in the left now. Each of the four features I mentioned is listed there. And if you click on that link, it's going to take you to the full version of that feature. And additionally, underneath the Trending Analysis and Trending News cards on your home page, the first four cards are miniaturized versions of those features that show you the most recent information we have that pertains to that feature.

So, let's get started with Top Analysts. And I'll go into the full version of Top Analysts here. And what we're showing here are the top 15 analysts by active return and a number of other factors that Steve is going to tell you about on our website. And there are other websites, or products, that attempt to rank either financial bloggers or analysts or Wall Street analysts. And there are some large differences between how that ranking works on those products and how it works on Seeking Alpha. And those differences stem from the fact that we only rate the analysts that write for Seeking Alpha, which means that we have a lot more information and a lot richer data about each stock selection and about each analyst. And because we have that information, we've been able to create a much more robust system.

Before I kind of get into how to use the feature and my favorite parts of it, I'm going to turn it over to Steve for a second to discuss how we compile the ranking that you see on your screen right now.

SC: Joel, thank you very much. And I should mention that the Top Analysts page was the brainchild of our CEO, David Jackson. And I am in love with this page that we have added. So what we do is provide basically a rank on top analysts. And I want to emphasize top analysts. We're not necessarily shooting for somebody who is the best stock picker. What we wanted to avoid is a situation where you have a person that just writes on one stock, and say, the one stock that he wrote on could have been Super Micro Computer, which is up 1000% and you don't ever see them write another report.

We're looking for a top analyst. And as a top analyst, you have to cover a number of companies. So the bare minimum to be eligible for here is that you have to have at least five companies that you're covering. And we feel like that offers a good breadth on an individual who is acting in the form of an analyst covering more than just one company. So the minimum coverage is five companies. And what we're looking for, in addition, is as a top analyst, is total return, number of eligible picks, and conviction and success rate over the last year.

So conviction comes in the form, is the stock a Buy, or a Strong Buy, or a Sell, or a Strong Sell? Analysts who come through with a research report that say a stock is a Strong Buy, it means that they're really putting it out there with their full credibility and that they think that that particular security will perform incredibly well, more so than a stock that's just a Buy. Conversely, the same would be true for those that are Strong Sells, or a Sell.

And as you can see from the display here, it's a great leaderboard. It shows you right after their name what the success rate is of the analyst. So that would be based on all the picks that they have. Is it a win or a loss? So it's demonstrating that success rate. And then we take the performance of all the securities that they've recommended, and we provide what the average return is.

Next to the average return, you'll actually see how many ratings they have. And some analysts are prolific writers. You'll see some here have 41 ratings or 42 ratings, 29 ratings, 80 ratings, others as few as just 6 or 8 ratings. So it really gives you sort of the full fledge of breadth of the number of reports that they've written and the dynamic ratings as well. So what's wonderful about this too is, you can see next to the latest rating, there's the coverage date of their last report. And I love that feature because as I'm seeing somebody who is just an incredible analyst, obviously I want to read what their last opinion is. So you could simply just click on it and it will show you what that research report is. So that is sort of at the surface of what we present with Top Analysts. The rankings are based upon total return, conviction, number of eligible picks, and success rate over the last year.

Now I do want to highlight, Joel, if you don't mind, where it says find out more about our analyst ranking, if you select, here, this will take you into a deeper dive of how we go about totaling, sort of, the performance here, the weights that we put on the Strong Buys and the Buys and the Sells. So again, we do place a weighting based on a conviction. And this does a wonderful job of giving that explanation. As he's scrolling down, you can see what the ranking methodology is. And as it highlights, we're using the fundamental law of active management and their conviction-based active return.

So this is not just simply throwing averages together. This is a very precise system. We go through performance and attribution analysis through a third-party to actually total this data. So we take it very serious. And when individuals are looking at this, I want them to have a lot of confidence that we're doing a great job in highlighting who our top analysts are, and that it's more than just who a great stock picker is on one stock, or just simply taking an average performance. There's a lot that goes into this.

So Joel, with that, I'll let you take us back to the main dashboard. And I'm going to hand it back over to Joel to present, and then we'll take some questions at the end. Thank you.

JH: Awesome. Thank you, Steve. That's super important. Okay.

And so – and the other thing that I want to mention here is that we rerun our data every single day. And so every day that you log in, the list might change slightly. And on top of that though you're going to see that there are analysts that continue to show up on the list day after day. And so there's three other things that I want to show you that will help you get the most out of this feature. So the first thing is, if you're looking to find which analysts to follow on the site, that’s one purpose of this. So you can see the list, you see it change every day, you're going to see people like Bill Maurer, who I think has been on here since we started doing the ranking system, and if you click on their profile, it's going to take you to their page where you can follow that author. And then every time they publish a new piece of content, you'll receive an email notification. And that piece of content will also appear in the My Analysts section of the site. So that's one purpose.

The second purpose, which is the purpose that I would say I use it for more, is that you have this whole database of all the ratings that this person has made. So it’s a great ideation tool. And I'll give you an example, for someone like Bill, who I mentioned, you can see his return. You can see how many ratings he has. And the great part of this is, if you click on the ratings, you can actually see every single stock selection that this analyst made that comprises that average active return that we show on the landing page. And so all the returns that you see in this pop-up are active returns. So meaning, returns versus the S&P 500.

If you look at Bill, for example, I mean, he's made, let's see, six selections in 2024, and he primarily is a short analyst. He has a lot of recommendations for stocks to short. And so if that's what you're interested in, he provides a lot of different ideas here. You can see the first one has a return of over 100% -- or the sixth one, I'm sorry. And for each of these stock selections, it's not just a stock pick. You can click on this link here and you can read his argument for why he chose to go long or go short for that specific security. So it's a great place to find kind of new investing ideas and you can at a glance get a very good sense of how this person's selections have performed over the last year. And additionally, if you want to follow him and receive the email notifications, you can click on that link right here. So that's Bill. But you can also do that for anyone that's on this list.

So if you look at someone that has a really high success rate, or has a really high average return, and you want to dig into how we calculated that return, you can kind of easily see it in ratings and it also gives you a place to find new investing ideas. So that is top analysts.

And I want to go back to the homepage and show you one other thing about that. The miniaturized module that we show for Top Analysts, that's the first thing under Trending News and Trending Analysis, is actually all the latest stock selections from those top 15 analysts. And so if you want to find the most recent thing that any top analyst has written, that is what is appearing here. So, you can see a couple things from the 15th, a couple things from the 13th, the 14th, and you can click on the articles. You can read that argument that the analyst is making and you can decide that you agree with it or you disagree with it, or maybe you just learned something about the company.

Okay, so next from Top Analysts is Upgrades and Downgrades. And this is another very important feature for the following reasons. So first let me kind of explain what it is. We have across Seeking Alpha, if you go to any symbol page and just really across the site, you can see that we show three different types of ratings. We show the Seeking Alpha Analyst Rating. We show the Wall Street Analyst Rating. And we show the Quant Rating. And so by default, we have this rating filter set to Quant. But you can change it to analyst and you can see the companies that have been upgraded or downgraded by using this filter.

You can switch it to Wall Street and you can see what the latest Wall Street upgrades and downgrades are with the idea being if there is a company that you're following, or a company that you own, or a company that you're considering owning, this is useful information to see if any of those three categories have an upgrade or a downgrade. And going back to the Quant System, before - I do want to take a moment, there's a lot of different sites and products that offer rating or numerical characterizations of stocks. And each of those systems is different. And I think that before you make a decision on how or if you want to include the Quant rating in your investing decisions, it's important to understand how our Quant System works as opposed to some of those other rating systems. And so I'm going to have Steve give a short overview of really what Quant is and how we calculate those scores. And then I'll continue kind of showing you how to use this feature.

SC: Joel, thank you very much. Another feature that I really like, and so many investors are always looking for that catalyst, when to buy a stock. And this is a great indicator of when a stock trades from being fully valued to actually being mispriced. And obviously you want to identify a stock as a Strong Buy when it's mispriced. So from a Quant perspective, it's a data-driven process at Seeking Alpha. And we look at some core investment characteristics. We identify and what we want are stocks that are collectively strong on value, growth, profitability, momentum, and analyst EPS revisions. And when stocks are collectively strong on those characteristics, that's our sweet spot. And of a stock as a whole, where it's in a fully valued state, but it becomes a Buy or Strong Buy, that is at the price point where it is mispriced and there's more upside room versus the market and relative to its sector as well.

So hopefully, the greatest price appreciation you can see is when a stock will convert from a Hold to a Buy or Strong Buy. Now, that doesn't play out in one or two days. Because it's mispriced it's going to take a while for investors to realize what the fundamentals are for a specific security. But over time, as investors do realize how attractive a company is on its fundamentals through sheer supply and demand, there will be more demand for the more attractive companies. And what's - the great feature here is we're identifying stocks when they are mispriced and when we do deem them as attractive from a Quant perspective. So Joel, that's really the guidance I’d give on a Quant side.

JH: Thank you. And so this is kind of, there's really two things you can do here. You can come in, you can look at all the upgrades, and you can dig further into each of these companies. And for instance, I could take Xerox, which was upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy. And from there, you can look at the ratings page, which I'll show you where I am here. I'm on the symbol page, under the Ratings tab. And you can look at the history of the Quant rating and get a sense of why a company was upgraded or downgraded. So in this case…

SC: Yeah, Joel, I'll just add here. So outside of the Quant rating and the directional recommendation changing from Buy to Strong Buy, the beauty of this is when you're looking at the Quant grades, it gives you an instant characterization of where the company stands relative to its sector. So you can clearly see here, the valuation actually became more attractive on Xerox, the grade went from A to A+. So that's one of the most attractive levels that you could have. And again, it's an instant characterization of where it stands versus the sector. And also on momentum, you saw that trade from - that Quant factor changed from C+ to B-. And on EPS revisions, it went from A- to A+. So it's very telling. It's a very transparent system. So you could actually see the reasons why it went from a Buy to a Strong Buy. Joel, I hope I didn't steal your thunder there.

JH: No, that's beautiful. And so the idea here though is that your starting point is you can see what's getting upgraded. If it's a stock that you're interested in purchasing or monitoring, this gives you information. And also, on the other hand, if you look at the downgrades, if this is a stock that you hold, it's not a recommendation or telling you to do something or not do something. But it's another piece of information that you can use to evaluate if you want to keep holding this security, or if you want to sell it, or if you want to just look into why there was an upgrade or a downgrade. And so you can do it for Quant, you can do it for the overall analyst grade, and you can also do it for Wall Street ratings.

One thing I'll mention before I move on is that our Quant rating is also updated every single trading day. So this list is going to, if you come back here tomorrow, the list is going to look different. You can also set different time periods if you want to look back over the last 7 days, or over the last 30 days. And that's Upgrades and Downgrades.

So I will go back to the homepage and we'll keep moving here with Exclusive Coverage. So we went through Top Analysts, we went through Upgrades and Downgrades. And then our third area of focus is Exclusive Coverage. And these are companies that are rated as a Buy or a Strong Buy that are covered by analysts, by the way. And the difference here is that these are stocks or companies that are not covered by Wall Street. And so, I'll kind of explain the relevance of that by showing you a chart that we have here. And we will include these links in the transcript and the video that we'll send out after this presentation.

But the -- if you go into this analyst rating section, what you see here and I’ll -- to make this kind of simple, I'll just start from the far right where we have a little bit of space between the lines. And what you're looking at is the very bottom dark line is Wall Street strong buys. So this chart is taking Wall Street strong buys, the S&P 500, Seeking Alpha Analysts, and then Seeking Alpha Analyst coverage that doesn't have Wall Street coverage. Those are the four lines and we're showing you the performance over time. So in this case, right now, the bottom line is the Wall Street strong buys. The next line up is the S&P 500. And the purple and orange lines that are very closely intertwined are aggregate analyst ratings without a Wall Street rating and simply aggregate analyst ratings. And you can see going back here till -- right after the pandemic, there's a pretty significant difference between the top two lines and the other two.

And so the idea here is that by focusing on companies that are not covered by Wall Street, this can unlock unique investing opportunities that are maybe under the radar, or aren't mainstream. And for each buy or strong buy on this list, you can read the analyst's argument as to why they're suggesting that this is a Buy, or a Strong Buy. And you can also click on this link here if you want to see a larger list of companies to compare it to. So that is Exclusive Coverage.

And the last section that I'm going to cover is, Short Ideas. So I'll go back to the home page. I'm going to scroll down to the fourth feature here. And if we look at Short Ideas, so we find that one of the differences between our PRO subscribers and most of our Premium subscribers is that there's a greater interest in Short Ideas. And so what we're doing here is we're not simply displaying any short idea that comes across Seeking Alpha. Each of these ideas are hand selected by our editorial team because the argument that the analyst is presenting is particularly strong. So everything that shows up on here is hand selected. And these, even if it's a stock that you own or that you're long, and it's not something you're considering selling or short selling, the strength, the quality of the content really shines here. And so I think like each of the articles that are listed here are certainly worth at least reading and evaluating the argument that the analyst is making. And then it's really up to you to make a decision on what you want to do with that.

Okay. And with that, those are the four features I wanted to cover. I don't know, Steve, I don't know if there's anything else you want to add.

SC: I'll tell you, Joel, if you wouldn't mind going back to the aggregate analyst price chart where it shows…

JH: Yes.

SC: …the performance of the – so many of you might look at this and be surprised that the Wall Street analyst performance is not that strong. And I think it really is very validating of the Seeking Alpha contributors and the strength of their research capabilities. It says a lot that the performance, you know, this goes back to January of 2020. But if you went back even further, you would probably even see a further divergence between the Wall Street analysts and the Seeking Alpha contributors. And partially, people should know that many analysts on Wall Street, if you took a look at all their recommendations between strong buys and sells and holds, they're going to have a very small proportion of their recommendations, probably just like 3% to 5% overall as sell recommendations, or strong sells. It's just something that they really don't do on Wall Street because it doesn't mix well with investment banking or block trades or trying to bring companies around on corporate road shows.

So you are really getting a great sense of what a company actually is from the Seeking Alpha contributors. They don't have any of these outside interests, and they just tend to really tell the story as it is. And I think this performance is really validating. And the other thing I would highlight is, you'll see that the Seeking Alpha strong buy analyst ratings without Wall Street ratings comes in at currently 98.98%. So I think that tells you that there's a lot of hidden gems out there that's not even covered by Wall Street that are picked up by the Seeking Alpha contributors. So there are just some tremendous stories out there. Wall Street is not doing a great job anymore with covering small cap or mid cap companies. And there's a lot of coverage from the Seeking Alpha contributors and analysts on those companies. So I really think that this is a strong validation of our contributors. So I just wanted to add that into this graph.

JH: That's Great. Thanks, Steve.

DS: This has been a really great presentation. I mean, we already know that Seeking Alpha has the crowdsourced research, is what we're all about here at Seeking Alpha. And this is like the cream of the crop, right? There's so much information, so many articles written every day for Seeking Alpha. And these features right here just presented in such a beautiful way. So thank you for walking us through that Joel. I wanted to jump into some questions if you guys are available here for a little bit.

JH: Of course.

DS: First-off on Top Analysts, if you wouldn't mind going back to that real quick, or you're right here on it, but if you go to the actual page with the 15 that are ranked, is there any way to maybe filter these analysts to something that is more directly what a user is looking for, whether it's by sector or something like that?

JH: Great question, Daniel. And that is, I did run a survey of our PRO subscribers and that was actually at the top asked from them to be able to filter. And before I say that, I'll mention that the contributors, the analysts for Seeking Alpha are -- really they're investors, and they're opportunity driven. So they don't cover specific sectors per se, right? There certainly are analysts that do specialize in particular sectors like tech, or within our dividend crowds there are certainly specialists. But what you're going to find is that if you go through the ratings of each of these analysts, they might have a selection that's from the tech sector, they might have something from communications, they might have something from industrials. And so what we're working on right now that we're going to roll out to all PRO subscribers is really exactly what you're asking about. And it's going to be lists that filter all the stock selections for top analysts by specific sectors. And so if you're looking at, if you're focused on a particular sector, you can easily come in here and filter this and see all the top analysts stock selections, both long and short for that sector. So yes, good question.

DS: Amazing. Amazing. Now Joel, if somebody is watching this right now and wanted to go look at the data of Wall Street analysts vs Seeking Alpha analysts, can you just show us on the site how to get there real quick?

JH: Yes. So if you -- you don't even actually have to be logged in to do this. So I'll just log out real quick. If you go from anywhere on the site, well, hold on, I’ll go back to the site, there is a link at the bottom of the page, and it's about link right here, About Us. It's kind of hidden down here in the footer. And if you go into this link, you can see all of our, not only the analyst ratings, which is this link right here, which we'll also include in the taped presentation, But you can also see Quant sell ratings performance. You can see Quant REITs performance. And you can see Quant Strong Buy ratings, as well as the dividend grades. So all of that is that, or if you just go to about.seekingalpha.com, you can access all of that data.

DS: Amazing. Now, if you wouldn't mind, could you go back to the Xerox Holdings page that you have open right there with the Quant rating, you might have to…

JH: Yes.

DS: …re-login again here.

JH: It’s okay.

DS: Steve, this question's for you in regards to the five factor grades that make up the Quant system. And somebody that's watching this presentation might not fully understand what these five factor grades are or how they're weighted. So, I mean, looking at how things have flipped from a Hold to a Strong Buy, I mean, that was one great flip back there on March 6th that really caught my eye when the EPS revision went from a D- to an A+. Would you mind just taking a second talking about maybe how the five grades aren't equally weighted or…

SC: Sure.

DS: …how it's put together?

SC: Yeah, yeah. So these are what we consider the core investment characteristics. One of our subscribers once said that this is really the mother's milk of investing, is looking at these investment characteristics and it would be almost impossible to make an investment decision without considering all these investment characteristics. And I really think that was spot on. So for brevity, we want to show how a company stands relative to its sector on these core investment characteristics. However, being a Quant system and knowing that not all characteristics will necessarily have the same level of predictability, we do have a weight on the factors that we consider to be more predictable and a lower weight on the factors that are not as predictable. So this gives you sort of a snapshot of the core investment characteristics. But if you click on, say, Joel, you can click on the valuation grade. And this will take you to all the underlying metrics that make up that overall value grade.

So when we look at value, we're not just looking at 1 or 2 metrics. We look at the conventional metrics of P/E, but we're also looking at EV/sales. We're looking at EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, Price/Sales, Price/Book, Price/Cash Flow. And you could see that there are grades for all of these valuation metrics. Again, they're not equal weighted, some are more predictable than others. And we have shown that through running back tests that go back more than a decade. And what I actually love about this page is the grades give you that instant characterization. So you know where the company stands on a P/E versus the sector, but it's very transparent.

If you look to the right, you'll actually see what the absolute data point is. So on P/E for Xerox, it’s at 9.5 times. And then to the right of that, you'll see what the sector is at. The sector is trading at a P/E of 23 times. So you instantly know that Xerox is at a 58% discount to the sector, hence, that's why it's an A+, because it's so attractively valued compared to the sector. It's not overvalued, it's undervalued, and that's what the A+ shows.

So for growth and profitability, you would say the same thing. There are many underlying metrics that will provide and that we total up to get to that total grade, whether it be valuation, growth, or profitability. But as you mentioned, they're not all equally weighted. Some are stronger than others, and that is reflected in our weighting.

DS: Amazing. Thank you, Steve. Now, Joel, to go back to Top Analysts, if you wouldn't mind going back to that list of 15 real quick, question around this is, does this also include the analysts from investing groups or is this the analysts that are found on the site, but necessarily aren't investing group leaders?

JH: That's a good question. So we include all analysts. Now for the investing group analysts, they might make separate stock selections within their investing group that are exclusive to those subscribers. And we would not include those selections, but any selection that would be posted on Premium or PRO will appear here. For example, Jonah Lupton, if you look at number 10, he has an investing group. And generally, about half of the analysts on here do have an investing group. If you click on their profile, like I'll go in here, you can actually see -- you're going to see this little blue tag, investing group leader. And then if you want to learn about that particular service, you can click learn more and understand what goes on within the investing group leader's particular service.

DS: Yeah, this is really incredible. So it's easy to find new ideas, find new top analysts, and follow all of them, so you get the research right away. This is truly amazing, guys. I mean, I love what you've done here. So the question here now is, why did -- why was the decision made to limit this to 15 analysts, or maybe expand it to 25, 50 or give some sort of functionality like that?

JH: So the goal here is what I found in speaking with a lot of PRO subscribers is that they want to focus on the best and unique investing opportunities. And we think that by setting this at 15, there are, I mean, 200, 300 different ratings that you can look through for each analyst. And so I think it gives you kind of a great, it's enough of a list that you have a good source of ideas, but it's small enough of a list that everyone on here, I think is certainly worth looking into, right? I mean, we could expand it to a 1,000 or 2,000. And I think most of the interest is still going to be in those top 15. So that's kind of the first part of it.

The second part of it is, when we do allow our subscribers, our PRO subscribers to start using the tool that I mentioned, where you can filter by sector, we will expand that list a little bit further, because as you know, certain sectors get a lot of focus and then they might have bad performance for a few months and analysts start covering other sectors. And so to make sure that we have a comprehensive list for each sector, we will expand that list in that context, but that's kind of the thinking behind how we landed at 15.

DS: Amazing. One more question about these top analysts here. Does this also include people that are covering ETFs and other asset classes?

JH: So it does cover ETFs. So it cover -- that's a great question, it covers stocks and it covers ETFs. It does not cover any other asset class outside of that.

DS: Amazing, amazing. Thank you so much. I really appreciate the presentation and you guys taking the time today. I'm sure everybody else here watching this is thankful as well. Steve, Joel, is there anything else you would like to say before we go ahead and head out?

SC: Yeah, I think I had this question earlier asking me what I think the difference is between PRO and Premium. And both platforms do an excellent job with providing investment research, whether it be News or Contributors or Quant. But what PRO does really well is alpha generation. And these cards that Joel has been exhibiting just will take an investor right to the top stories, whether it's Quant ideas that are going from Hold to Strong Buy or showing you who the top analysts are over a long period of time there are just some great features. So for investors that are really interested in finding out where the alpha is, they can find it here on PRO.

Joel, I don't know if you have anything to add to that in terms of the differences between the two platforms, but certainly from my perspective, if I need quick alpha generation, PRO has the cards right on the dashboard.

JH: Yeah, I think that's a perfect explanation. The only thing I was going to add is just to thank everyone for joining and thank you for being a PRO subscriber.

DS: Yes, and we all know that time is money. And this just raises the cream of the crop, right? This is where you can go and sift through everything so quickly and have it just delivered to you. So really appreciate it. Everyone, thank you for taking the time to watch this video. We hope you love all the great features within Seeking Alpha PRO. And as always, if you have any feedback, always reach out to us at subscriptions@seekingalpha.com. We love to hear from you. And with that all being said, gentlemen, thank you again.

SC: Thank you.

DS: Have a great week.

