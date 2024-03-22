Xometry: Downgrading To Hold As The Market Focus Has Shifted To The Near-Term Outlook

AzmanJaka/E+ via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) when I wrote about it the last time, as key operating metrics continued to point to strong growth ahead, which reinforced my view on the long-term fundamentals of the business. My last post was in August 2023, when the share price was at ~$17 and I had a target price of $34. In just 4 months, the XMTR share price has gone past my target price, reaching a peak of ~$39. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a hold rating. I downgraded my rating because the equity narrative for XMTR has changed from focusing on the long-term (my previous bull case) to focusing on the near-term (FY24) performance, and I do not have sufficient conviction to assume it will play out as what the bulls expect.

Review

Business performance in 4Q23 was mixed, as revenue was in line with consensus but profitability did not follow through. 4Q23 revenue saw $128 million, in line with guidance and representing 31% y/y growth, but adjusted EBITDA saw -$3 million, which is below guidance of 0 to -$2 million. The key highlight was that marketplace revenue re-accelerated to 42% in line with management guidance for 40% growth and that marketplace gross margin expanded 20bps sequentially to 31.3%, also in line with guidance for sequential improvement. However, what was disappointing was the miss in adj EBITDA, which is quite puzzling because XMTR significantly reduced marketing spend in 4Q23. Because this is one of the key metrics that I believe investors are paying attention to, the weaker performance has certainly impaired the stock’s sentiment.

What was worse is that comments regarding 1Q24 performance were not positive at all. Management noted that they saw a significant decline in large orders in January, and although revenue trends improved in February, FY24 guidance for marketplace revenue was for “at least 20%," and this certainly struck a very negative tone on the growth outlook because it implies a massive deceleration of ~20pts from the 4Q23 growth rate. This heavily impacted total revenue growth as 1Q24 revenue was guided for $119 million, a big downgrade from the prior $136 million, and also came in below consensus expectation. The lower revenue outlook resulted in XMTR also pushing back the timeline of reaching the positive adj. EBITDA target to 3Q24, as management plans to continue investing given its view that the January weakness was transitory. Some might argue that the outlook is too conservative because of the weak manufacturing environment and the transition in the CFO position. It is apparent that the market has shifted its view on the stock from “positive” to “conservative” as the share price took a deep dive from $33 to $17, an almost 50% drop.

This equates to at least 20% growth in marketplace and adjusted EBITDA profitability beginning in Q3 and onwards. Since underlying marketplace metrics are healthy, we're going to continue to execute on our roadmap. 4Q23 call

The equity narrative for XMTR has transformed from a growing business with clear visibility to adj. EBITDA improvement to a “show me” narrative as investors look: (1) for additional details in the near-term (1Q24 basically) to see if the FY24 guidance is really conservative or that the weak demand trend saw in January has proven to be sticker; (2) details to prove that XMTR is really able to meet its adj EBITDA target while stepping up on investments with a slowdown in revenue growth. In the current state of things, I find it incredibly tough to say with conviction if XMTR is able to show data that supports the positive side of these narratives. For (1), if 1Q24 shows weaker than expected growth, the market is basically going to FY24. Revenue guidance has no creditability, and consensus is likely to take on an even more conservative approach, revising their estimates downwards (impact = share price fall). This impacts (2) as well because investors would think that a lower revenue base will put further pressure on XMTR’s ability to drive up EBITDA; hence, there is a chance that the timeline might be delayed again, and hence, the expectation for positive adj. EBITDA gets pushed back (impact = share price fall).

On the other hand, I must note that there are very positive aspects of the business (that are apparently being overwhelmed by the weak guide) that deserve attention. Firstly, XMTR spent 6% less on advertising in FY23 compared to FY22, yet they still managed to add more net new active buyers. This indicates a more efficient sales strategy (improved sales productivity) that should help XMTR reach profitability earlier than expected. Secondly, the size of new account cohorts has been steadily increasing over the last 8 years. The 2023 cohort, for example, had $50 million in Year 1 spend, which is more than 20% growth each year. Lastly, marketplace gross profit grew 68% in 4Q23, and this put more weight behind the target for further margin expansion in FY24.

Valuation

Given the change in equity story focus, I am downgrading my rating from buy to hold. The attention is no longer on the long-term story of the business but rather on the two key narratives: whether FY24 guidance is really conservative and whether XMTR can reach adj. EBITDA positive by 3Q24. Based on the data available today, it is just too hard to take a view of how each narrative will play out. Hence, I am restructuring my model to focus on FY24 performance instead of FY25. Using FY24 revenue guidance and the current forward revenue multiple of 1.6x, I got to a target price of $17, implying no upside. Regarding my valuation multiple assumption, we could see a positive upside if XMTR showed incremental data that supports the narrative that growth is not as bad as guided and meeting the adj EBITDA target is on track, but as of what I know today, I am not confident enough to assume an upside here.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a hold rating for XMTR due to a shift in market focus and uncertainties in FY24 performance. While the business shows positive development (acquiring more customers with lesser advertising spend, and growing customer spend, recent performance and guidance were mixed. My view is the equity narrative of the stock has shifted from a focus on long-term growth to a focus on near-term performance, in which I have no high conviction in how FY24 will play out (remember my bull case was on the long-term growth outlook). For the market to regain confidence, XMTR must prove its ability to meet conservative growth and profitability targets.