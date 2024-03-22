Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

February Readers Noted 22 Ideal-To-Buy Dividend Dogs

Mar. 22, 2024 12:21 PM ETEFC, RC, FSK, O, PFE, TPVG, VZ, PARA, KVUE, XFLT, PDI, TRIN, ACRE, AGNC, ORC, OXLC
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Prior to February 29, 2024 my REaders mentioned 32 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (ROgues) mixed with (mostly) FAvorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro.
  • Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: KVUE, PARA, OXLC, VZ,TPVC, O, PFE, FSC, RC, and EFC averaged 22.56% net gains from reader data collected 3/20/23.
  • Ten analyst-target-augured February TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: FSK, TTE, CVX, VZ, KVUE, PARA, PFE, RC, O, & EFC boasting a 15.5% average target price upside estimate.
  • By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: ACRE; EFC; TRIN; PDI; XFLT; AGNC; FSK; ORC; TPVG; OXLC. They averaged 15.22% annual yield. One stock made all three lists this month: EFC.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 13.87% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger (higher-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs out-ran this pack by over one and one-third lengths in February. Of 32 mentioned, 22 qualified as “ideal”, as their dividends from $1k invested exceeded their single share price.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Dog with eyeglasses lying on open big book. Tired reader. Study for exams

sduben

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful, dividend issues

Get The Whole ReFa/Ro 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite or least favorite  stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion in my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
30.26K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; Yahoo Finance - Stock Market Live, Quotes, Business & Finance News; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EFC--
Ellington Financial Inc.
RC--
Ready Capital Corporation
FSK--
FS KKR Capital Corp
O--
Realty Income Corporation
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News