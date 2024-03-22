Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sequoia Fund - Universal Music Group: Value And Safety In Owning

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.58K Followers

Summary

  • Shares in Universal Music Group returned 21% last year and financial results were solid.
  • Universal gets paid more by the streaming platforms when they charge their subscribers more and we do believe that like-for-like pricing will increase over time.
  • We continue to see value and safety in owning, through UMG, roughly a third of all the commercially relevant music ever recorded in the western world.

Universal Music Group Corporate office building in Woodland Hills, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF)

Shares in Universal Music Group returned 21% last year. Financial results were solid. We expect both the company's revenues and operating income to be up high-single digits in 2023.

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.58K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About UMGNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UMGNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UMGNF
--
UNVGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News