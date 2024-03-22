Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Q1 Growth Nowcast Ticks Down, Suggests Expansion Is Slowing

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.33K Followers

Summary

  • The US economy remains on track to post a moderate growth rate in the upcoming first quarter GDP report, but the expansion continues to show signs of slowing.
  • The US PMI Composite Output Index eased to 52.2 in March, down slightly from February’s 52.5.
  • Despite the softer trend in US economic activity, the odds remain low that stall speed or worse is a near-term risk.

Government Debt Ceiling and Federal Government Shutdown

Douglas Rissing

The US economy remains on track to post a moderate growth rate in the upcoming first quarter GDP report, but the expansion continues to show signs of slowing.

Output for the January through March period is estimated at

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.33K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News