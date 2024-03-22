Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Karora Resources Inc. (KRRGF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.42K Followers

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCQX:KRRGF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 22, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Huet - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Leigh Junk - MD, Australia

Oliver Turner - Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Nicolas Dion - Cormark
John Sclodnick - Desjardins
Daniel Kozielewicz - Red Cloud Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Joelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Karora Resources Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora Resources. Please go ahead.

Paul Huet

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone.

I would like to welcome you to Karora Resources' fourth quarter 2023 conference call. Please note, we will be referencing a slide deck, which is available on the Homepage of our website, as well as through the webcast of this call. Slide 3 and 4, the cautionary notes.

Before I begin the presentation, I would like to remind you to please review our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information and non-IFRS measures. These statements can be found in our fourth quarter MD&A news release, and in our presentation slides.

Over to Slide 5. Tonight, we are joining you from our Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia. In the room with me is Leigh Junk, our Managing Director for Australia. Leigh will take us through the operational highlights for the year. Also with me this evening is Oliver Turner, our Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, who you will hear from later in the call. But first, I will cover some recent achievements and then review our financial results.

Recommended For You

About KRRGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRRGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News