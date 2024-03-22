Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Guardant Health: Shield Launch Could Drive Multiple Expansion

Mar. 22, 2024 1:31 PM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH) Stock
Kevin Murphy profile picture
Kevin Murphy
1 Follower

Summary

  • GH can prove to the market they have a competitive product in Shield that can gain a foothold in the roughly 50m unscreened CRC patient population.
  • Shield's strongest adherence rate, with the potential for on-par sensitivity submission within 18 months will drive adoption.
  • Currently trading over 1.5 STD below historical discount to Exact Sciences (EXAS), their main comp.
  • Multiple mean reversion to the comp average could drive a 30% upside if they can gain FDA approval in June and show strong launch numbers in 2H24 to start to get credit for Shield.
  • A worst-case Shield denial and killing of the product is actually cash flow accretive to the story and could provide an upside after the news is digested.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Kevin Murphy as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Blood test tube and form with list of analysis tests in medical laboratory

angelp/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Kevin Murphy profile picture
Kevin Murphy
1 Follower
My name is Kevin Murphy and I have over 5 years of long/short and long-only equity investing experience working on my own and in large, multi-strategy hedge funds. My main focus over my career has been in the healthcare space, specifically in large to smid-cap medtech and tools and diagnostics company with some experience in the life sciences space. I have a passion for finance and economics and have decided to try to contribute articles to Seeking Alpha to publish my research and have thought provoking debates. I hope to expand my articles outside of the healthcare sub sector in the coming months to include large-cap stocks across multiple sub sectors. My investment approach incorporates bottoms up modeling of the companies I cover as well as extensive proprietary research to try to look at companies from different perspectives to gain an edge. Outside of equity investing, I enjoy looking at markets from multiple different angles including from macro, fixed income and emerging markets perspectives. Professionally, I also have experience with early-stage company financing, equity and debt structuring and M&A on the buy-side and sell-side from my time working in Investment Banking. Prior to this experience I graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Business Administration with a focus in finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News