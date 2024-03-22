Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United States Vs. Apple: The Winner Could Be You (Rating Upgrade)

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple Inc. has been sued by the DOJ for alleged monopoly practices and could potentially be forced to break up.
  • The stock has dropped 15% since its all-time high, making it a potentially attractive entry point.
  • Apple's AI potential and partnerships with Alphabet and possibly Baidu could drive growth and increase its valuation.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Pragmatic Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Hands pulling rope playing tug of war

kieferpix

Thesis Summary

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has recently been sued by the DOJ, which has accused the company of holding a "broad, sustained, and illegal" monopoly over smartphones. There has even been speculation that the Apple company could be forced to break

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
19.08K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News