Cynical Bull - An Emerging Markets Debt Perspective

VanEck
VanEck
3.79K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund was up 0.2% in February, in line with its benchmark.
  • We increased exposure to local currency (due to increases in Brazil and the Philippines) and increased duration (via hard-currency bonds), in line with the market now pricing out a lot of the Fed’s cuts.
  • We end February with carry of 7.1%, yield to worst of 8.6%, duration of 5.5, and 50% of the Fund in local currency.
Emerging Markets

tum3123

Originally posted on March 19, 2024

The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund) was up 0.2% in February in line with its benchmark, the 50% J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) Global Diversified and 50% J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI). Year to date, the Fund is outperforming

