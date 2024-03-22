Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canopy Growth Is Climbing, But It Won't Last

Alexander Carchidi profile picture
Alexander Carchidi
142 Followers

Summary

  • Canopy Growth's shares have risen by 28% in the past month due to the potential rescheduling of cannabis in the U.S.
  • However, the company is facing operational and financial challenges, with persistent cash flow difficulties and declining sales growth.
  • The company's low valuation does not make it an attractive investment, and its future outlook remains bleak.
Purchasing Cannabis with a credit card

stockstudioX

With the prospect of rescheduling cannabis back on the table in the U.S. this year, shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are up by 28% over the last 30 days. But the Canadian marijuana company's fortunes remain in dire condition, and it

This article was written by

Alexander Carchidi profile picture
Alexander Carchidi
142 Followers
I analyze biopharma, cannabis, and healthcare companies with an eye towards long-term growth and risk management. My background is in biotech, where I held numerous roles in lab bench-based research and development as well as in marketing and consulting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGC
--
WEED:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News