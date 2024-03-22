NUTCHAPONG WUTTISAK/iStock via Getty Images

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) is gearing up to report a critical catalyst in the coming months, which is going to provide significant proof of whether or not its Virus Like Particle [VLP] HIL-214 can prevent moderate-to-severe Norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis. In particular, it expects to report results from a phase 2/3 study using this vaccine for the prevention of patients with this disease. Top line data from this program is going to be reported by mid-2024 and, in my opinion, it is going to be a major inflection point for HilleVax. Not only would positive data be good for shareholders, but it would also provide patients with a strong countermeasure against norovirus.

Especially, since it causes acute gastroenteritis in a lot of these patients. This first NEST-IN1 clinical trial has a focus on only recruiting infants. The good thing is that several other studies, as part of using HIL-214 for the prevention of this virus, have already completed enrollment. These other studies are known as NOR-109, NOR-206 and NOR-215.

I think the bottom line here is that if HIL-214 makes it to the finish line, then HilleVax could end up being the first biotech to ever receive regulatory approval for a Norovirus-related illness.

HIL-214 For The Prevention Of Norovirus-Related Acute Gastroenteritis

As I stated above, HIL-214 is being developed for the prevention of moderate-to-severe Norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis in the ongoing phase 2/3 NEST-IN1 study. Before going over this particular trial, plus any catalysts to come about from it, it is first important to note what Norovirus is. Norovirus is a type of virus that is very contagious and causes people gastrointestinal issues. Those affected by it have a range of symptoms, but the most common ones being vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms can include any of the following:

Nausea.

Fever.

Body aches.

The thing is that there are several types of strains of this virus. Even if your immune system can prevent one genotype, it may not prevent one with another genotype. It is good that HilleVax is developing HIL-214 for the prevention of Norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis. That is to prevent Norovirus from being able to have a major effect on the stomach lining of the patients who retrieve it. The global viral gastroenteritis market size is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2032. This is a pretty significant market, but it is important to note that there are several viruses that can cause this disorder. Such viruses responsible for causing viral gastroenteritis are as follows:

Norovirus.

Astrovirus.

Rotavirus.

Enteric adenovirus.

The thing is this company is attempting to advance HIL-214 as a VLP vaccine to prevent acute gastroenteritis caused by Norovirus. It is believed that 60% of acute gastroenteritis cases that occur in the United States are because of this virus. The last item to note is that there is no adequately approved prevention vaccine or treatment for it either. The best hope that is available at the moment is washing hands with soap and water and just trying to keep things sanitized.

A major problem, as I noted above, is that it is contagious. Matter of fact, even if a person recovers from it, they can still pass it along to someone else two weeks afterward.

The phase 2/3 NEST-IN1 study is using HIL-214 for the prevention of Norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis. This trial is moving along well because it has been announced that this biotech already completed enrollment of 3,000 infants. That is, the goal was to recruit healthy children up to 5 months of age at initial vaccination to see if this VLP vaccine would be enough to prevent acute gastroenteritis due to Norovirus. Patients were randomized to receive either HIL-214 or placebo and dosed as follows:

Placebo dose on Day 1 and then a 2nd dose given between Day 29 - Day 57.

HIL-214 dose on Day and then a 2nd dose given between Day 29 - Day 57.

This is a large study, and it remains to be seen if this vaccine will be able to beat out a placebo in preventing acute gastroenteritis. However, there are two pieces of clinical evidence that might prove HIL-214 to work in preventing such a virus.

The first piece of evidence comes from positive interim immunogenicity data that was released from the first 200 patients for this phase 2/3 NEST-IN1 trial. This was back in December of 2022 when it was shown that the vaccine was able to beat out placebo when it came to antibody production and superior immunogenicity. This was a good first look at whether or not this vaccine had performed better than placebo. The new data to be released in mid-2024 though, is going to include a larger pool of patients. Thus, be aware that what was achieved in this prior interim analysis, may not exactly be shown when the next data analysis is released from the phase 2/3 NEST-IN1 trial in mid-2024.

The last important item to mention about HIL-214 is that it has been developed to target both GI.1 and GII.4 Norovirus genotypes. This is a good thing because, between 2021 - 2022, it was said that 60% of infections in children under the age of 5 were because of the GII.4 genotype.

This virus can affect any age group and thus the first target of choice for this company would be to evaluate infants first. Another group would be older adults as well, which is why the company has already started several of the other studies noted above. These other studies are as follows:

NOR-109: Phase 1 study using HIL-214 in Japanese infants with Norovirus.

NOR-206: Phase 2 study using HIL-214 co-administered with standard infant vaccinations.

NOR-215: Phase 2 study of HIL-214 in adults.

A major thing to note is that it had completed enrollment for all three of these studies in October of 2023. These are additional studies that may yet prove HIL-214 in being able to help prevent Norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis. Hopefully, HilleVax can become the first to get a vaccine approved for it. Each year, there are many cases popping up and with nothing to combat against it, it can be quite devastating for patients. For instance, just last month, there was a surge of Norovirus cases in the North East part of the United States.

Lastly, the interim analysis released wasn't the only proof-of-concept that it had achieved to date showing that the vaccine has a good chance at succeeding. HIL-214 has been tested in a phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled efficacy study with 4,712 adults. One example would be data released on the NIH website, where it was shown that the vaccine was able to do a good job at protecting against acute gastroenteritis in addition to also showing the ability to protect across genotype versions of this virus.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, HilleVax had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $303.5 million as of December 31st, 2023. A big reason for the cash on hand is because it raised approximately $107.8 million of net proceeds from the issuance of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. It sold $100 million worth of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, it granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million worth of shares.

I believe that this biotech will need to raise additional cash in the coming months. Why is that? Well, that's because in its 10-K SEC Filing, it stated that it would have enough cash on hand to fund its operations through at least the next 12 months. Not only that, but it seems that it is already preparing to raise additional cash with the SEC filing that was submitted today. This would be with respect to the S-3 SEC form filed on March 20th, 2024, which it could utilize to raise up to $500 million.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in HilleVax.

The first risk to consider would be with respect to the use of HIL-214 for the prevention of Norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis, which is being explored in the ongoing phase 2/3 NEST-IN1 study. Data from this mid-stage study, to be released in mid-2024, is going to be a major inflection point for the company. There is no guarantee that the positive interim analysis achieved in the first 200 infants will be replicated upon the release of the next interim analysis, which is expected to have a larger pool of patients.

The second risk to consider would be with respect to the use of HIL-214 for the prevention of Norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis in the adult patient population. If for example, the vaccine is shown to work in treating infant patients, there is no assurance that a similar or superior outcome will be observed in the adult population. Regardless, the phase 2/3 NEST-IN1 study above evaluating infants is only the beginning. That's because the FDA is going to require a phase 3 registrational study for the infant patient population afterward.

The third and final risk to consider would be with respect to the financial position that HilleVax is in. As I stated above, it believes that it only has enough cash to fund its operations through at least the next 12 months. This means that it will likely need to raise additional cash in the coming months. However, as I stated above, it has already filed an S-3 Form with the SEC if it needs to tap into additional cash to fund its pipeline. It could choose to use this or tap into another financial instrument to raise funds.

Conclusion

HilleVax, Inc. is a good biotech to look into because it is gearing up to report top line results from the phase 2/3 NEST-IN1 trial in mid-2024. This would be to see if HIL-214 is capable of being able to prevent Norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis in infants. The global viral gastroenteritis market size is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2032. It is believed that Norovirus contributes up to a majority of these viral gastroenteritis cases at 60%.

The three studies initiated by the company of HIL-214 not only provide additional shots on goal, but they also slightly reduce investor risk. Speaking of reducing investors' risk, there is another positive item that happened this year to get another program going.

That is, HilleVax was able to establish a licensing deal with Kangh to obtain licensing rights to develop and sell a VLP vaccine for Norovirus outside of China. Thus, HilleVax has named this newest vaccine to its pipeline HIL-216. Why is this a significant development? That's because HIL-214 above is only designed to target two genotypes specifically, albeit broadly. On the other hand, HIL-216 is being developed as a hexavalent Norovirus vaccine candidate, which could cover up to 90% of Norovirus infections worldwide. This provides another shot on goal in developing a preventative vaccine for this virus, just in case it doesn't work out for HIL-214.