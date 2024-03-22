Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SANUWAVE Health Inc. (SNWV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2024 1:17 PM ETSANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.42K Followers

SANUWAVE Health Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 22, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Morgan Frank - CEO & Chairman
Toni Rinow - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Candace Laryea - MD Catastrophic Care Consultants

Operator

Good day, and welcome to SANUWAVE's Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's call will be recorded, and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Morgan Frank, Chairman and CEO of SANUWAVE. Please go ahead.

Morgan Frank

Thanks very much. So welcome, everyone, to SANUWAVE's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. Our Form 10-K was filed with the SEC last night. Our earnings release was issued this morning and the updated presentation to go along with this call was made available on our website in the Investors section. You can refer to that presentation during the call.

Joining me on this call is Toni Rinow, our CFO, and after the presentation, we will open the call up to question and answer.

First, let me begin with the always scintillating forward-looking statements disclaimer. This call may contain forward-looking statements such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations and constraints, plans for future business development activities. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control.

Description of these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

As a reminder, our discussion today will include non-GAAP numbers. Reconciliations between our GAAP and

Recommended For You

About SNWV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNWV

Trending Analysis

Trending News