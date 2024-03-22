Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.42K Followers

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call March 19, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Coreen Kraysler - Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kay - President, CEO & Director

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Netcapital Inc. Quarterly Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Coreen Kraysler of Netcapital. Coreen, the floor is yours.

Coreen Kraysler

Thank you so much, Jenny. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Netcapital's Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. This is Coreen Kraysler, CFO of Netcapital Inc.

I will begin with a review of our financial results. Following that, Netcapital's CEO, Martin Kay, will follow with his prepared remarks before we open the call up for questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosure regarding forward-looking information. Management's discussion may include forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, liquidity and future events. Netcapital assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Turning to our financial results for the third quarter. During the quarter, revenue decreased by approximately $1.2 million or 54%, to $1 million, as compared to $2.3 million during the 3 months ended January 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to a decrease in revenue for consulting services

