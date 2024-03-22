Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Consol Energy: P/FCF Of ~4x And Growing Cash Flows Indicate A Buy

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.93K Followers

Summary

  • Consol Energy has extremely cheap valuations both in absolute and relative terms (i.e., compared to its historical valuation level and the sector).
  • However, because of the strong cash generation and massive share buybacks, CEIX's stock price has surged higher, and that could potentially indicate an unfavorable entry point.
  • Yet, the multiples have actually remained flat despite the recent run-up in the stock price. Namely, it has been CEIX's improving cash generation profile explaining the positive returns.
  • Looking at the underlying fundamentals and outlook for 2024 and even in the longer-run, CEIX looks very cheap.
  • In this article I outline the key reasons why I consider CEIX a clear buy.

Machinery at the coal port is transporting coal

Chun han

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is a U.S. based coal producer with a market cap of ~ $2.5 billion. Since it operates in the coal space, it's not that surprising that the underlying valuations are extremely cheap and clearly in deep value territory.

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.93K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CEIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CEIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CEIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News