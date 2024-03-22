Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta Platforms: The Future King Of Dividend Growth

Dividendology profile picture
Dividendology
344 Followers

Summary

  • Meta Platforms, Inc., a member of the "Magnificent 7" stocks, has seen significant returns and is a strong driver of the S&P 500.
  • Meta Platforms recently announced its first dividend payment, indicating a shift towards becoming a dividend growth machine.
  • Despite a low starting yield, Meta Platforms has the potential to increase dividend payments at a high rate due to projected EPS and FCF growth.

Meta"s New Threads Platform Soars To 70 Million Users In Two Days

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a member of what is known as "The Magnificent 7," which is a group of seven stocks that have seen phenomenal returns over the past few years. They have been strong drivers

This article was written by

Dividendology profile picture
Dividendology
344 Followers
I believe value dividend investing has proven to be one of the most effect forms of investing as it allows you to buy quality companies at great prices while receiving cash flow, without selling your position in a stock. I went to school for finance and have worked in finance my entire career, and am currently building a portfolio of dividend growth stocks that I believe will one day give me the ability to live off dividend income. I share my thoughts here on Seeking Alpha, Twitter, and YouTube!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News