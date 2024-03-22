Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brilliant Earth Group: Unconvincing Business But Trading Incredibly Cheap

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.08K Followers

Summary

  • BRLT has grown revenue well (CAGR: +22%), owing to its ethics-first approach, product development, and brand/geographical expansion.
  • The company has experienced a slowdown, however, as its cyclical nature and weaknesses in its business model have contributed to a decline in margins alongside its growth rate.
  • We are not convinced by BRLT’s competitive position, which appears highly fragile. The business needs significant scale to protect itself long-term, which could be challenging to achieve.
  • We believe the company will struggle in the coming years to define itself, especially as market share growth needs to be consistent, but will certainly outperform current levels.
  • Given the expectation of some improvement, BRLT’s NTM EBITDA multiple of 3.3x appears completely misguided. Investors have written the business off incorrectly in our view.

Jeweler examining diamond ring with magnifying glass at white table, closeup

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and thesis

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is a leading retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, specializing in engagement rings, wedding bands, and other diamond and gemstone jewelry. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.08K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRLT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News