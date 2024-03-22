Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PNXGF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.42K Followers

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCPK:PNXGF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 22, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Claire Hawkins - Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations Director
Andrew Briggs - Group CEO & Director
Rakesh Thakrar - Group CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Sinclair - BofA
Rhea Shah - Deutsche Bank
Dominic O'Mahony - BNP
Nasib Ahmed - UBS
Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan
Andrew Baker - Citigroup
Abid Hussain - Panmure Gordon
Andrew Crean - Bernstein
Steven Haywood - HSBC
Larissa Deventer - Barclays

Claire Hawkins

Good morning and welcome to Phoenix Group Full Year 2023 Results Presentation. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. If you're in the room in London, please wait for a microphone and if you're online, please use the Q&A button on the screen.

I will now hand over to Andy Briggs, Group Chief Executive Officer, to introduce the session. Andy, over to you.

Andrew Briggs

Thank you, Claire, and good morning, everyone. Good morning to all of those of you in the room here in London and good morning to all of those of you joining us on the webcast. Welcome to Phoenix Group's 2023 full year results presentation. Our presentation this morning has 3 objectives. First, we'll explain our strong 2023 financial results and the strategic progress we've made. Second, we'll update you on the next phase of our strategic journey as we seek to deliver our long-term vision. And finally, we will outline the clear financial outcomes that shareholders could expect as we deliver our strategy. When I joined Phoenix in 2020, the group was firmly established as the U.K.'s leading consolidator of closed life insurance businesses and had just completed 2 transformational M&A transactions in Standard Life and ReAssure.

However, Phoenix was by definition a business in runoff

Recommended For You

About PNXGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PNXGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News