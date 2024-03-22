Susumu Yoshioka/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Interfor (OTCPK:IFSPF)(TSX:IFP:CA) is in negative EBITDA territory while competitors like West Fraser Timber (WFG) are able to sustain a positive margin, granted that WFG also has an OSB business so its mix and dynamics are slightly different. We point out that it's a competitive problem to not be the lowest cost asset. Moreover, there are risks of EU supply coming into US markets because of the issues in the Red Sea which is affecting Asian routes. On the flip side, housing market indicators are improving, with starts and permitting coming up slightly. But things are still pretty weak in the housing market. Reiterating our previous coverage, we would not venture into Interfor now, even though they have some liquidity available, especially as they don't have the lowest cost assets.

Earnings Commentary

CAPEX plans have been dialed down, mainly focused on finishing one large project in Georgia but proceeding no further than that. The prices in lumber are at unsustainably low levels, and the company is weighing shutdown costs against just reducing shifts and doing what it can in an environment where it is running with negative EBITDA margins of less than -5%.

Headline Figures (Q4 PR)

Volumes are actually up sequentially. Pricing was down, and costs were relatively flat in fibre, but generally up otherwise. The combination of lower prices causing lower sequential sales growth and higher costs drove EBITDA down considerably. This is in contrast to competitors who are running more profitably and cash flow positively, albeit it under pressure.

The remodeling and DIY markets were reportedly steady, but the issue has been new construction. Housing starts are rebounding from a weak January, but general housing and permitting activity remains heavily muted compared to 2021 levels. The company reiterates that the demand situation looks encouraging with longer-term mortgage rates coming down and some construction plans brewing in residential markets, but it's essential those markets come online soon. Around $90 million in CAPEX is still slated for Georgia, and net liquidity is around $340 million, which will be drained by continuing negative cash flows from operations at -$25 million and the investments while the demand situation remains poor.

Demand will have to recover as there are also outstanding risks on the supply side. Red Sea disruption will raise freight costs in the Asian direction, which might lead to relatively higher margins by exporting to the US from Europe. While there hasn't been evidence of that supply coming in yet, it might be because excess inventories were exhausted last year, but that a sustained surge of exports may be coming in through this year as those disruptions continue.

On the other hand, supply could shrink if assets more marginal than Interfor come offline. In general, supply will be contracting at quite a few mills. The issue is that Interfor doesn't seem to have as much staying power as WFG.

Bottom Line

It's difficult to forecast anything, since the business is highly driven by commodity factors. But what is clear is that there needs to be a housing market recovery that is more forceful in order for the situation to improve from negative margins.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, markets saw ahead to cyclical pressures some time ago, and the price has been stagnating, likely awaiting the catalyst of a clear real estate market upturn. The price action hasn't been especially exuberant which is good considering the operating situation.

The trading dynamics are likely going to be that a clear upturn in new construction will have to happen to reduce the discount on Interfor from WFG due to its higher cost assets, which is a relevant competitive disadvantage when liquidity questions have to be asked in a negative margin and cash flow operating environment.

The supply situation is somewhat ambiguous. It could be good provided that there are less competitive mills out there than Interfor's. Demand could improve on lower long-term mortgages, and the slight signs of life in housing starts. But depending on economic outcomes, it could also get worse. We are still concerned about what comes out the other end of the inflation and rate situation. We think maturity walls could threaten the US employment situation. We're staying away.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.