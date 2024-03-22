Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Interfor: Not The Lowest Cost Assets

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Interfor is running less profitably than some close peers, which is an issue when industry profits are highly pressured and in negative territory.
  • There will be more marginal mills out there, so we're not too worried about Interfor, but we see potential supply issues on the horizon from Europe.
  • Also, we are not yet ready to bet on a sustained upswing in housing starts and want to see what happens with maturity walls.
  • Interfor trades more cyclically than WFG, and the distress discount is present at the moment, requiring real estate upturns to dissipate.
  • In those trading dynamics, where we don't want to bet quite yet on housing starts, we are staying away.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Unattended image of a wood sawmill

Susumu Yoshioka/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Interfor (OTCPK:IFSPF)(TSX:IFP:CA) is in negative EBITDA territory while competitors like West Fraser Timber (WFG) are able to sustain a positive margin, granted that WFG also has an OSB business so its mix and dynamics are slightly

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.41K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IFSPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IFSPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IFSPF
--
IFP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News