Reviewing Our Exposure To Small And Mid-Cap Regional Banks

Mar. 22, 2024 2:20 PM ETEZM, DON, DES, EES, DGRS
WisdomTree
WisdomTree
5.33K Followers

Summary

  • Though U.S. equity markets are at all-time highs, regional banks remain mired in the fallout from last year’s crisis that felled several companies in dramatic fashion.
  • Poor sentiment remains a headwind for small and mid-cap equity indexes, which have notable allocations to regional banks, despite broader equity market strength.
  • Despite the pessimism pervading the industry, we believe there are still ways to maintain exposure to regional banks within small and mid-cap equity allocations without suffering drastically poor performance or sacrificing business quality.

Old Bank sign

georgeclerk/iStock via Getty Images

By Brian Manby, CFA

Though U.S. equity markets are at all-time highs, regional banks remain mired in the fallout from last year’s crisis that felled several companies in dramatic fashion.

Silicon Valley Bank’s failure in

In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

