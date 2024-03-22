Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images News

MidCap Financials' (NASDAQ:MFIC) checkered and difficult history often left investors cold and bewildered, until now. MidCap, a business development corporation with its roots through Apollo, often gave investors a thrill ride rock 'n' rolling the charts. As Apollo, the business morphed through different models including a sector-based investment with percentages invested in several different sectors, airplanes, energy, transportation, etc. The latest model invests in premium, true 1st lien assets containing 100% floating rate covenants within mostly non-cyclical businesses. The company leverages its investments between 1.30 - 1.50, higher than most BDCs, a leverage level enabled through its pristine 1st mortgage approach. It also "derive[s] significant benefits from our affiliation with Apollo, a global high-growth alternative asset manager, …" The price action in the past few months paints a much different picture than the longer history. The continued upward movement in stock price suggests that the company is finally being recognized for its vision and progress. This article continues our coverage of MidCap, always highlighting the model progression and other news. In, MidCap Financials' Merger: Growth Without Dilution, we also added detail on a purposed merger, a topic, for legal reasons, management cannot discuss temporarily. Let's get a closer look at the fireworks. Did you bring your own lawn chair? You might need it.

The Report & Some History

With the company finally approaching the full extent of its model, we included a longer list of financial results than normal. For the December of 2023 quarter, MidCap reported on February 27th:

Net investment income per share or $0.46, up from $0.43 last quarter.

Dividend of $0.38.

Continued improvement of portfolio risk by lowering exposure at Merx aircraft now less than 8%.

Attachment points of 0.1 (Representative of the pristine quality of the assets.)

88% of corporate lending portfolio backed by known financial sponsors.

Net asset per share, NAV per share, was $15.41, an increase of $0.13 cents or 0.9%. This continues a several quarter trend.

Weighted average spreads on new commitments of 625 basis points with an average OID of 234 basis points (12% yield).

Leverage of 1.34 considerably under the long-term target mid-point of 1.45.

Received repayment of one of the few remaining 2nd liens.

12.2% overall yield.

[N]on-accrual status totaling $5.7 million or 0.2% on a fair value basis.

Expenses up slightly from higher interest rates.

Paid $4.1M in management fees based on a 1.75% rate, one of the lowest in the industry.

Paid the gross incentive fees in total of $6.3 at 17.5%, again, one of the lowest rates in the industry.

Now, for dividend seekers, management also reported that for the year, investment income outpaced dividend payments by 17% resulting in a small excise tax payment. The company purposely choose to retain the earnings, which were the primary source for the continued increase in NAV. They also commented that the company's performance positions itself comfortably for paying the $0.38 quarterly dividend for the significant foreseeable future. In the past, they had signaled special dividends to be paid in March instead of retaining excesses. For Mid, this is a major directional change. We should note that Mid isn't the only BDC that we follow turning conservative. Ares Capital followed a similar path, retaining earnings and paying excise tax. Investors must ask, what are these two BDCs seeing? It is more than one.

Dividend & Cash

Now, let's discuss more on the dividend. Noted above, MidCap earnings were 17% more during the year than paid. An estimate equaling $0.92 per share of undistributable taxable income spilled over at year's end. This is also a major change. In answering a question on dividends from Mark Hughes of Truist, MidCap CFO, Gregory Hunt, answered

"Yes, I mean I think we've been Mark; we've been very disciplined in keeping our dividend at the $0.38 as we look out - to the curve, the forward curve. And we're confident at this point given where we are that in the near future, which is let's say the next four to eight quarters, we have coverage on that $0.38 dividend."

The company morphed into a much more conservative approach wanting to protect this level of dividend through at least the next two years. Again, Ares followed this same conservative approach. It appears to us that some BDC managers see the possibility of significant softness over the next few quarters or longer.

Merger

A few months ago, management announced a merger between itself and two other Apollo closed-end funds. The report included this statement,

"We have filed a registration statement and preliminary joint proxy statement in connection with the transaction. During this registration period we are extremely limited in what we can discuss."

By law, nothing more could be added.

The Chart

We included a charts generated from TradeStation Securities. The chart is day bar illustrating the longer-term positive narrative for MidCap as investors buy into the success.

TradeStation Securities

The stock price also jumped with the release of the report. The market has finally understood something we understood a long time ago that the model has long-term viability. In our view, at a relatively safe dividend of $1.52 per year, a ceiling price should be above $16 (9% yield).

Risk

One risk seems self-evident. Both MidCap's and Ares' conservative posturing seems to be a sign of coming softening. This is especially true with MidCap's sudden reversal. In-spite of this, Midcap expects to produce more than enough cash to pay the existing dividend. Although future growth might be in jeopardy, the current dividend isn't. Thus, we continue a buy rating up to $17. The market seems to agree and that is the most important judgement. Boom, crackle, crackle, boom, the fireworks tonight are full of brilliant lights.