SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2024 2:20 PM ETSGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) Stock
SGL Carbon SE (OTCPK:SGLFF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 22, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Claudia Kellert - Head, Capital Markets and Communications
Torsten Derr - Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Dippold - Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Reck - Senior Manager Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Heine - Stifel
Lars Vom-Cleff - Deutsche Bank
Thomas Junghanns - Berenberg
Lukas Spang - Tigris Capital
Sven Sauer - Kepler Cheuvreux

Claudia Kellert

Welcome from SGL's side as well. Today, we want to present you our financial 2023 and give you more details about our expectations for the upcoming years.

Today, we have our CEO, Torsten Derr, attending the call.

Torsten Derr

Good morning, everyone.

Claudia Kellert

Our CFO, Thomas Dippold.

Thomas Dippold

Hello.

Claudia Kellert

And our colleague, Jürgen Reck, from the accounting -- Jürgen Reck from Investor Relations.

Jürgen Reck

Good morning.

Claudia Kellert

So, thank you. And now I hand over to our CFO, Thomas Dippold.

Thomas Dippold

Good morning. This is Thomas Dippold. I would like to guide you through the full year figures for the year 2023. Apologies for my voice. It should last at least for this call. I suffer a little bit from a cold, but my very best to guide you through that. First of all, and most important message, which you can see on this slide, SGL has reached its targets we once set at beginning of the year for 2023. So, we've reached our guidance in a very challenging environment and with some ups and downs, which I would like to show you a little bit through. On the overall performance of SGL, it looks exactly as we described it as a kind of a stabilization year. And later on, when we look at the investments also into an investment year where we do major investments.

