Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.42K Followers

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelly O'Brien - VP, IR
Sam Pigott - President and CEO
Alex Shulga - VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets
Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank
David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen
Santhosh Seshadri - HSBC
Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lithium Argentina Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kelly O'Brien, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kelly O'Brien

Thank you, Regina. I want to welcome everyone to our first earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results is Sam Pigott, President and CEO of Lithium Argentina; Alex Shulga, VP and CFO; Alex Meikle, Business Development; Ignacio Celorrio, Executive Vice President, Legal, Government and External Affairs will also be available during the Q&A session.

Our earnings were released after the market closed yesterday, and you'll find the press release, the MD&A and the financial statements posted on our website. We also filed our annual information form last night. I remind you that some of the statements made during this call, including any production guidance, expected company performance, Ganfeng's proposed investment in Pastos Grandes, the timing of our projects and market conditions may be considered forward-looking statements. Please note the cautionary language about forward-looking statements in our MD&A, annual information form and news release that was filed last night.

Now I would like to introduce Sam Pigott, our President and CEO. He joined Lithium Argentina on Monday. However, he

Recommended For You

About LAAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News