Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Broadcom May Be The Best AI Stock Money Can Buy

Mar. 22, 2024 3:23 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock, AVGO:CA Stock36 Comments
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Broadcom Inc. has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 10 years. Should this dynamic continue? I think yes - read on.
  • The company's strong financial position, new sales structure, and AI prospects suggest continued outperformance in the future, in my opinion.
  • AVGO's very generous shareholder policy is likely to attract even more investors looking for value opportunities in the AI field.
  • Assuming AVGO maintains its current premium - the TTM P/E ratio of 29.74x - the implied price target is $1,713, which gives us ~27% upside from the recent close.
  • Despite the many investment risks surrounding Broadcom today, I also see many opportunities for the stock to continue to rise. AVGO is a "Buy".
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Beyond the Wall Investing. Learn More »

Artificial intelligence and robotics, concept.

SvetaZi

My Thesis

Over the past 10 years, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock has outperformed the return of the S&P 500 Index (SPY) by 10 times, and that wasn't just the result of the last couple of

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
4.31K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AVGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
AVGO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News