Business Development Companies, known as BDCs, have been reaping the rewards of higher interest rates over the past year and a half, due to the fact that their investments usually feature floating rates, while their borrowings have a high % of fixed rates.

As you'll see in the Earnings section of this article, New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had strong earnings growth in 2023.

Company Profile

NMFC specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies, with EBITDA between $10 million and $200 million.. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

NMFC went public in 2011. It is externally advised by New Mountain Capital, a global investment firm with approximately $45 billion of assets under management.

Holdings

1st Lien, 56%, and 2nd lien loans, 15%, dominate the $3B portfolio, which also has holdings in Common Equity, 8%; Preferred Equity, 7%; Special Loans, 8%; Net Leases, 4%; and Subordinated Loans, 3%.

NMFC favors investing in non-cyclical industries - its main 3 sectors are Software, Business Services, and Healthcare, but also has exposure to a diverse group of other industries, such as Education, Consumer Services and Specialty Chemicals:

Portfolio Company Ratings

Like other BDC's, NMFC re-rates its holdings every quarter- it uses a 1 to 4 tier system, with 4 being the best and 1 being the worst for operating performance. They also rate the companies' business characteristics on an A (best) to C (worst) scale.

Management provides a good amount of detail on the current credit performance trends for its holdings, listing industry, fair value and company count for each tier.

Of its 111 held companies, 74 were in the top tier, with a fair value of $2.196B, representing 73% of the portfolio; followed by 28 in Tier 3, valued at $747M, 25% of the portfolio. Tier 1 had just 3 companies, valued at $5M.

On a business characteristics basis, 98 A-rated companies represented 94.5% of NMFC's portfolio, as of 12/31/23.

Positions representing $27M improved in their ratings, while positions representing $1M worsened in Q4 '23.

NMFC has 6 companies on non-accrual, with a fair value of $52M, 1.7% of its portfolio, representing a potential $86M loss vs. cost. It has had $227M in realized gains, vs. $252M in realized losses, for a net -$26M since its May 2011 inception:

Earnings

Q4 '23 was a very successful quarter for NMFC, with total Investment Income rising over 25%, and NII surging ~63% vs. Q4 '22. NII/Share rose 60%, with the share count rising by 7%. As seen elsewhere, NMFC had higher Interest expenses, which were up 45%. Realized Gains swung to $4.6M profit, vs. a loss a year ago.

2023 was a big year for NMFC, as with other BDC's. Total Investment Income rose 22.5%, while NII grew 33.7%, and NII/Share rose 51.5%. The flip side to rising rates is that they can put more pressure on companies, as evidenced by Realized Gains swing to a $32.8M loss, vs. a $49.5M gain in 2022.

NAV/Share ended the year at $12.87, down 1.2% vs. Q4 '22, but NMFC did pay $1.53/share in distributions in 2023.

The average yield of NMFC's portfolio decreased from 11.8% in Q3 '23 to 10.9% for Q4, mainly due to the downward shift in the base rate curve. The weighted average interest coverage on the portfolio was flat at 1.5X in Q4 '23.

New Business

NMFC originated $142M of assets, offset by $257M of repayments and sales in Q4 '23. The originations were in core defensive growth industries, such as veterinary services, enterprise software and infrastructure products. 4 of the repayments were second lien positions, and management has line of sight into a few additional second lien repayments.

Dividends

NMFC pays a base dividend of $.32/quarter. Management declared its 4th straight variable supplemental dividend payment, with this one being $.04.

At its 3/22/24 price of $12.33, NMFC has a base dividend yield of 10.38%. The $.04 additional payout adds 1.3%, for a total yield of 11.68%. Its trailing yield is a bit higher, due to a higher supplemental dividend in Q3 '23.

Management expects to pay a variable supplemental dividend of at least $0.02/ share payable in the second quarter of 2024, in addition to the usual $.32 dividend.

NMFC's NII/base dividend coverage factor is a healthy 1.23X, higher than average for the BDC industry. It paid out $.25 in supplemental dividends in 2023:

That 1.23X dividend coverage in 2023 was a record for NMFC, as historic annual coverage ratios have run from .98 to 1.05X:

Profitability & Leverage

ROA and ROE both improved markedly in 2023, and are now higher than BDC averages. EBIT Margin also improved, and is slightly higher than average.

NMFC's Debt/NAV rose from .98X to 1.37X in 2023, higher than the 1.25X BDC average, while EBIT/Interest coverage fell slightly, to 2.29X, below average.

Debt & Liquidity

70% of NMFC's debt is at fixed rates, while 88% of its assets are at floating rates, a beneficial ratio which greatly aided earnings in 2023. Debt looks well-laddered out into the future, with ~14% maturing in 2025, 16% in 2026, a8% in 2027, and 34% in 2028.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $70.1 million and total statutory debt outstanding of $1,507.8M.

NMFC issued $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875% Unsecured notes due 2029 in February '24. It then paid off its 2019A Unsecured Notes.

Insiders

New Mountain employees and Senior Advisors are NMFC’s largest shareholder group, at 13%.

Performance

NMFC has outperformed the BDC in the past year on a price and total return basis. While it has trailed the broad Financial sector and the S&P 500, its total return was an attractive ~31.7%, vs. 33.5% for the S&P, and 35.2% for Financials.

Management's long-term performance chart shows NMFC with a 241.8% total return since its 2011 IPO, vs. 92.3% for the BDC industry.

By the way, if you've ever wondered about the wisdom of buying during big market pullbacks, this chart is a great illustration of that strategy - the big COVID Crisis pullback in 2020 was an incredible opportunity for those who put their dry powder to use.

Analysts' Price Targets

At $12.33, NMFC is 6% below Wall Street analysts' $13.14 average price target, and ~12% below their $12.00 highest target.

Valuations

At $12.33, NMFC is selling at a 4.2% discount to its 12/31/23 NAV/Share of $12.87, vs. an overall 2% average BDC industry discount. Its P/Sales is in line with the BDC industry average.

NMFC looks relatively fairly valued on an earnings valuation basis, being slightly undervalued for trailing earnings, and slightly overvalued for forward earnings. While its base dividend yield of 10.38% looks lower than average, its supplemental payout puts it into the 11%-plus bracket, in line with the industry. EV/EBIT is somewhat lower than average.

Parting Thoughts

At $12.33, NMFC was ~5.7% above its 52-week low, and looked oversold on its slow stochastic chart.

We rate New Mountain Finance stock a Hold - it's a good company, but we prefer to wait for a cheaper price before buying new shares.

