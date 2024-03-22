JayLazarin/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

"What to buy in this market?" It's a question I often get, as many - including myself - believe this is a very tricky market environment.

For example, on March 21, I wrote an article titled "Market Mania: Crafting A $30,000 Portfolio With 3 Top Dividend Stocks For What's Next."

In that article, I highlighted challenges related to valuations, inflation, and market sentiment.

Generally speaking, I'm careful in this market. Although I have gradually reinvested my dividends and aggressively invested in oil and gas over the past few weeks, I try to keep an elevated cash position. That's based on my view that market sentiment and valuations are too high. I also believe that the market is too dovish when it comes to inflation and interest rates.

One of the companies I'm consistently buying more of is Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). This railroad is not only one of my largest investments, but also one of the first investments in my current dividend (growth) portfolio.

My most recent article on this company was written on January 25, titled "Forget 2024, Union Pacific Is One Of My Long-Term Top Plays."

Since then, shares are up 3%, which isn't bad.

The reason I'm writing an update after roughly two months is because of a number of important developments.

First, I want to explain why I believe that UNP remains a great stock in an environment of potentially elevated inflation and economic uncertainty.

Second, the company has presented at two major industrial conferences since its 1Q24 earnings, which adds a ton of valuable information for investors.

Third, I believe that UNP remains favorably valued despite the market's above-average valuation, which could be a good indication of prolonged outperformance.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

Building America Is More Than A Slogan

Some companies in the United States have fascinating slogans. Nike's (NKE) "Just Do It" is one of them.

However, one of my favorites is Union Pacific's "Building America."

Union Pacific was founded in 1862, when President Lincoln signed the Pacific Railway Act. This resulted in the construction of the first transcontinental railroad. The photo below shows a stock certificate from 1863.

Union Pacific

This railroad has survived every recession, depression, pandemic, and war since then.

Even better, Union Pacific is still a dividend-growth stock!

Before we get to the dividend, it's important to mention that the "Building America" slogan is still valid.

With a market cap of more than $150 billion and exposure to all major markets in the Western two-thirds of the United States, this Nebraska-based railroad is the backbone of the American economy.

Union Pacific

This is one of the reasons why I like to own railroads.

While some may make the case that I invest in "old technologies," I believe I'm doing the opposite.

Sure, railroads are not as fancy as the latest tech from Silicon Valley. However, they give me exposure to a wide-moat industry that is not prone to competition the way some of the hottest growth stocks are.

In fact, despite being old and "boring," Union Pacific has been a fantastic place to be.

Over the past ten years, the UNP ticker has returned 230%. That's just six points below the S&P 500's (SP500, SPY) return. That's impressive, as the S&P 500 has benefited tremendously from its tech exposure in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Especially in a period of potentially elevated inflation and economic uncertainty, I believe the company has three major tailwinds.

Essential service: As we just discussed, UNP transports critical goods across the U.S. It's needed for all major supply chains, imports, exports, and national security.

As we just discussed, UNP transports critical goods across the U.S. It's needed for all major supply chains, imports, exports, and national security. Limited competition: Railroads have a natural monopoly on their routes. While trucking can be a competitor, UNP can raise prices without immediate customer defection for essential goods. Needless to say, they cannot hurt customers, as it would result in involvement from the Surface Transportation Board ("STB").

Here's a map showing the routes of North America's Class I railroads:

Association of American Railroads

Cost-plus contracts: Some UNP contracts have built-in inflation adjustments, allowing them to raise prices automatically with inflation. This also includes fuel surcharges, which tend to have a lagging effect of roughly two months - after all, the railroad cannot hike pricing in real-time based on inflation.

As we can see in the chart below, UNP did very well during the 1970s, when the U.S. economy was hit by a number of severe inflation waves - including energy inflation, which tends to pressure operating margins in the railroad sector.

Data by YCharts

We see the same in the decade leading up to the Great Financial Crisis, when inflation was above average, and UNP returned more than 430% between March 2000 and August 2008.

With that said, let's take a closer look at recent developments and how they impact the railroad.

Union Pacific Is Poised For Consistent Growth

The current environment of elevated inflation and pressure on cyclical goods isn't easy for Union Pacific.

However, as we saw in its Q4 2023 report, the company is holding up quite well, as it reported unchanged revenues, stable operating expenses, and a consistent operating income.

Union Pacific

Sure, we want to see growth. However, in this environment, that's a good performance caused by volume tailwinds, better pricing, and temporary fuel surcharge headwinds due to lower energy prices.

On a full-year basis, the company reiterated the expected weakness in demand (I highlighted this in the overview below). However, it also expected pricing in excess of inflation, which is a good sign of strength in this market.

Union Pacific (Author Annotations)

Having said all of this, during this month's JPMorgan Industrial Conference, the company updated investors on important developments, including growth, efficiencies, and other changes at the company.

With regard to efficiencies, the company hopes to consistently lower its operating ratio by investing in asset optimization, fuel efficiency, and technological innovations.

As we can see below, the company is among the best in its industry.

In the West, it has a duopoly with Buffett-owned BNSF. While BNSF ships 15% more goods, UNP generates the same operating revenue and 26% more operating income!

This is caused by its 60.9% operating ratio. Only one railroad has a lower operating ratio. That railroad is Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP), which is also one of my high-conviction investments.

Union Pacific

Investments in future growth and efficiencies also include network optimization.

While the company acknowledged the need for structural changes in certain areas, it is confident in the overall effectiveness of its network configuration and asset utilization strategies.

While I still expect better performance, our February metrics demonstrated a significant improvement from where we sat a year ago. This level of performance is key to building trust with our customers as we look to increase their business with Union Pacific. But we must do it efficiently, not only to drive financial success, but to drive our cost structure to a place that allows us to compete in more markets. - UNP JPMorgan Industrial Conference (emphasis added).

Moreover, during Q4 2023:

Freight car velocity improved by 14%.

Intermodal trip plan compliance (% of boxes that arrive on time) improved by 12 points to 85%.

Union Pacific

In order to improve the customer experience, the company is aggressively investing in technologies, including API solutions and GPS, for its container fleet to create end-to-end visibility through sensors and sensors.

In other words, the railroad wants to create something similar to the parcel industry. They create a system where everyone always knows where their goods are.

This also improves the company's ability to plan trips and enhance network efficiencies.

This is bearing fruit.

In Q4 2023, the company improved locomotive productivity by 14%, workforce productivity by 4%, and train lengths by 2%.

Union Pacific

These numbers are important, as UNP was one of the worst railroads in the quarters after the pandemic, as it struggled with highly volatile demand.

In light of these developments, the introduction of the Service Performance Index ("SPI") reflects Union Pacific's commitment to aligning performance metrics with customer expectations instead of internal benchmarks.

I believe this is a fantastic way to always keep the customer central instead of risking lower satisfaction by cutting expenses to the bone for the sake of short-term shareholder returns.

Here's how the company put it (emphasis added):

For manifest and intermodal, the Service Performance Index will help you compare the service you are receiving today with the best monthly network performance over the last three years . We’ll reach for that historical best benchmark and endeavor to out-perform that level of performance.

. We’ll reach for that historical best benchmark and endeavor to out-perform that level of performance. For our bulk (unit train) business, we will measure how well our bulk trains are achieving their demand and cycle time plans on a monthly basis. This allows us to provide a key service measure to a group of customers that didn’t have a measure before.

Adding to that, in light of secular demand declines in coal and the impact cheap natural gas prices have on coal demand, the company is resilient.

As we can see below, coal production peaked in 2007 at close to 1.2 billion short tons per year.

Energy Information Administration

By leveraging strengths in sectors such as petrochemicals, intermodal transportation, and grain markets, UNP mitigates coal headwinds and supports long-term growth.

Union Pacific

It also needs to be said that coal isn't fading away overnight. This is a long-term secular decline that allows the company to adapt and focus on growth markets, including ethanol.

The company also enjoys secular tailwinds. Besides the aforementioned growth in petrochemicals, intermodal, and grain, the company is increasingly focusing on Mexico, a market that benefits tremendously from economic re-shoring.

As we can see below, UNP facilitates the movement of goods to and from Mexico, serving industries such as automotive, electronics, and agriculture.

Union Pacific

Meanwhile, collaborations with local businesses, government entities, and industry stakeholders strengthen UNP's position tremendously.

Additionally, UNP's joint ventures and alliances with Mexican railroads and logistics companies like Canadian National (CNI) allow it to compete with Canadian Pacific Kansas City. CPKC is the only railroad with a direct connection to all three North American nations.

Shareholder Value

At the start of this article, I mentioned that UNP is still a dividend growth stock - despite a history that goes back to the Civil War.

Currently, UNP pays $1.30 in quarterly dividends. That translates to a yield of 2.1%.

The most recent hike was 10.2% on May 12, 2022.

Despite no hikes in 2023, the 5-year dividend CAGR is still 10.1%. The dividend is protected by an A-rated balance sheet and a 50% payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

Personally, I like that UNP does not feel the urge to hike its dividend every year. It has a business model that relies on cyclical demand.

Protecting the balance sheet when headwinds are strong is important.

That's also why the company has no buybacks right now.

Nonetheless, UNP has bought back a third of its stock over the past ten years, which has fueled its elevated total return during this period.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, further good news is that dividend growth could resume soon.

Using the data in the chart below:

UNP is expected to grow its EPS by 6% this year, potentially followed by 14% growth in 2025 and 11% growth in 2026.

While these numbers are highly dependent on the economic cycle, they paint a rosy picture, as the company is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 23.4x. This is a bit above the longer-term average of 22.4x. However, combining its dividend with this valuation and expected EPS growth gives the stock a potential annual return of 11% through 2026.

The stock has returned 15.2% per year since 2004.

FAST Graphs

Nonetheless, in order for that to happen, we need to see a bottom in the ISM Manufacturing Index, which would indicate higher industrial demand.

If that were to happen in the next 1-3 months, I expect both higher EPS expectations and higher return estimates.

Data by YCharts

Hence, I remain bullish on the stock and add to my position on potential 5-10% stock price declines, as I believe that UNP is the perfect stock for my portfolio.

Takeaway

While I maintain an elevated cash position due to concerns over the general market valuation, Union Pacific remains a cornerstone of my portfolio.

Its resilient performance throughout history, coupled with its essential role in the American economy, positions it as a reliable long-term investment.

Despite economic uncertainty, UNP's commitment to efficiency, growth, and shareholder value bodes well for its future.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Historical Resilience: Union Pacific has weathered every economic storm since 1862, making it a reliable long-term investment option.

Union Pacific has weathered every economic storm since 1862, making it a reliable long-term investment option. Essential Role in Economy: As a backbone of the American economy, UNP enjoys a wide-moat business model.

As a backbone of the American economy, UNP enjoys a wide-moat business model. Dividend Growth: UNP maintains a history of consistent dividend growth, with a solid balance sheet and a reasonable payout ratio.

UNP maintains a history of consistent dividend growth, with a solid balance sheet and a reasonable payout ratio. Efficiency and Innovation: The company's focus on efficiency, technological innovations, and network optimization paves the road for consistent operating efficiency gains.

Cons: