Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Coleman - CEO & Director
Dave Noble - CFO
Jeff Eberwein - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group
Theodore O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research
John Oberholzer - Private Investor
Al Hill - Private Investor

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Please be advised the discussions on today's call may include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Please refer to Star Equity's most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings for a more complete description of risk factors that could affect these projections and assumptions. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Please also note that on this call, management will reference non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, which are all financial measures not recognized under US GAAP.

As required by SEC rules and regulations, these non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release issued this morning. If you did not receive a copy of the earnings release and would like one after the call, please contact Star Equity at 203-489-9500 or its Investor Relations representative, Lena Cati, of The Equity Group at 212-836-9611.

Also, this call is being broadcast live over the Internet. You may access at Star Equity's website via www.starequity.com. Shortly after the call, a replay will also be available on the company's website.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Rick Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of Star

