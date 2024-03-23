niuniu/iStock via Getty Images

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) has been one of my key holdings over the past decade. In my previous article in July 2023, I discussed their structural growth in 5G, factory automation, semiconductor manufacturing, and electric vehicles. Since then, the stock price has surged by approximately 30%. They experienced strong growth in defense and auto markets offset by weak IT Datacom and Industrial spending in FY23. Their recently announced deal with Carlisle is value accretive in my opinion. I reiterate a 'Buy' rating on Amphenol with a one-year target price of $130 per share.

End-Markets Present Different Cycles

As mentioned in my previous article, Amphenol's connector and sensor products are used in a highly diversified end-markets, with no single end-market accounting for more than 25% of group revenue.

Their largest end-markets are industrial, automotive, and IT/data communications, representing 25%, 23% and 19% of total revenue, respectively. The benefit of such well-diversified end-markets is that various cycles offset each other.

As depicted in the chart below, Amphenol delivered strong growth in defense, commercial aerospace, and automotive markets, but experienced weakness in mobile networks, industrial, communications, mobile device and broadband in FY23.

Amphenol is providing high-quality connectors and sensors for the automotive market, and the company has enjoyed robust growth in the past few years propelled by structural trends such as electrification and safety features.

Mordor Intelligence forecasts that automotive connector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% from 2024 to 2029, and the rising adoption of navigation and infotainment systems are big growth drivers for the connector market. Amphenol is providing high-end connectors in the automotive market and has achieved an average of 19% annual revenue growth over the past decade, as depicted in the chart below. With the increasing adoption of safe-driving features, and the penetration of EV, I anticipate Amphenol's growth in the auto business will continue in the near future. It worth noting that automotive as a percentage of total revenue has increased from 12% in FY13 to 23% in FY23, and currently, automotive is the second largest end-market slightly behind industrial.

Amphenol's connectors are widely used in the overall defense market, including naval, helicopters, communications, and airframe applications. We have been observing escalating geopolitical tensions globally in recent years, along with regional conflicts prompting certain countries to bolster their defense spending. DoD published their 2025 defense budget recently, and the requested budget reveals ongoing allocations for the army, navy and air-force, as detailed below.

The general Industrial end-market has been going through inventory destocking as we've emerged from the pandemic, and during the Q4 FY23 earnings call, their management highlighted softness in battery/electric heavy vehicles, building automation, transportation and heavy equipment.

The U.S. industrial production has been presenting subdued growth since 2022, as illustrated in the chart below. The current high-interest rate poses strong headwinds for consumptions of physical goods; therefore, the manufacturing end-market is heading towards an economic down cycle in my opinion. As such, I anticipate the softness in the industrial market will persist into FY24.

Strong M&A Pipeline

Amphenol allocated $970 million towards ten M&A deals in FY23. As indicated in my previous article, Amphenol is operating as a decentralized organization, and they only have a quite small team conducting corporate M&A for their 14 different business groups. During the earnings call, their management indicated that they had a quite strong pipeline at present.

In January 2024, Amphenol announced to acquire TPC Wire and Cable, a leading provider of ruggedized electrical cabling solutions. TPC's products could enhance Amphenol's harsh industrial environments portfolio. TPC is expected to contribute around $110 million of annual revenue to Amphenol.

In January 2024, Amphenol announced to acquire Airmar, a world leader in ultrasonic transducers and Chirp technology, and the deal would add $90 million of annual sales.

Additionally, on January 30th 2024, Amphenol entered an agreement with Carlisle to acquire Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) businesses for $2 billion in cash. According to the release, CIT is a leading global supplier of harsh environment interconnect solutions primarily to the commercial air, defense and industrial end markets. CIT is expected to generate $900 million of revenue with 20% of adj. EBITDA margin. As such, the deal represents 11x EV/EBITDA multiple.

I favor the CIT deal for a couple of reasons. The EV/EBITDA multiple is quite reasonable, and I think Amphenol bought at a quite cheap price. Additionally, CIT's business is in the interconnect solutions, highly overlapping with Amphenol's existing business. I'd expect tremendous revenue and cost synergies from the CIT deal.

Recent Financial and Outlook

Amphenol released their Q4 FY23 result on January 24, and they delivered -1% organic revenue growth and 3% M&A growth, with 30bps margin expansion. As discussed previously, Amphenol's growth has been affected by the weak industrial, IT/Datacom and mobile markets.

For the full year, they achieved $2.16 billion in FCF, representing 20% YoY growth. They paid out $501 million in dividends and repurchased $585 million of own shares. They have $1.7 billion in cash and $4.3 billion in total debts, representing 0.9x net debt leverage, a quite strong balance sheet indeed.

As usual, the company only provides guidance for the next quarter. For the full year growth, I am considering the followings moving pieces:

- Auto market: According to S&P Global Mobility, the global new light vehicle sales in 2024 are expected to grow by 2.8% YoY. Historically, Amphenol has delivered strong above-market-growth for their connector and sensor businesses. As such, I anticipate mid-to-high single digit growth in FY24.

-Defense: Over the earnings call, their management expressed strong confidence in the market growth. The market is driven by the strong defense budget growth, as well as the intensified geopolitical tensions. I forecast HSD growth in FY24.

-Industrial: As discussed previously, I anticipate the continuing headwinds from the general industrial end-market. While the channel inventory destocking might normalize in 2024, it would be premature to predict the bottom of the cycle. I expect the market to decline MSD in 2024.

-IT/Datacom: Amphenol could benefit from the increasing AI related data center spending. During the earnings call, their management emphasized their technology strength in high-speed power and fiber optic interconnect products, which are used in the AI machine learnings. I expect the market to grow by HSD in 2024.

To put everything together, I estimate they can achieve around 6% organic revenue growth in FY24. It worth noting that their organic revenue has grown by an average of 6% over the past five years.

Valuation Revision

As discussed, I project they can achieve 5% organic revenue growth in FY24. Based on all the acquisition deals announced previously, I calculate that M&A will contribute 6% to the topline growth in FY24. For the normalized growth, I assume 8% organic revenue growth and 4% M&A growth, reflecting strong tailwinds from some structural growth areas such as automotive, defense and IT/Datacom. The assumption growth for M&A is in line with their historical average.

As the company continues to offer high-end sensor and connectors, their gross margin expansion will be driven by new products offerings with higher price. Amphenol's gross margin improved from 31% in FY20 to 32.5% in FY23, indicating more than 30bps annual margin improvement. In the model, I am assuming 20bps annual gross margin improvement, a conservative assumption in my view. Additionally, I forecast their SG&A as a percentage of total revenue will decline by 10bps per year, aligning with their historical average. Therefore, I estimate the total operating expenses will grow by 11% annually, resulting in 30bps margin expansion in the model.

The company has been repurchasing some own shares over the past few years, primarily offsetting the dilution from SBC. As such, I assume the total count of shares outstanding will remain the same over the next decade.

Amphenol DCF -Author's Calculation

With these parameters, I estimate their free cash flow to equity (FCFE) for the next ten years, as illustrated in the table below.

The calculation of cost of equity is based on the following assumptions:

Risk Free rate: 4.32%. 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield

Beta: 1.05. 24-month data from SA

Equity Market Premium: 6%

The cost of equity is estimated to be 10.6% for Amphenol. After discounting all the FCFE, the total equity value is calculated to be $76.8 billion. As such, the one-year price target is estimated to be $130 per share in the model.

Amphenol DCF -Author's Calculation

Key Risks

While I view Amphenol as a high-quality and structural growth company, it is important to acknowledge that their end-markets are highly cyclical. For investors seeking stable profitability and dividend income, Amphenol may not be an ideal investment target. I have owned Amphenol for more than a decade and have witnessed the company navigate through several cycles. To be honest, it requires persistence and courage.

Industrial, their largest end-market, represents around 25% of group revenue. During the earnings call, their management expressed that the book-to-bill ratio in industrial market was quite weak, standing at only 0.95. On the positive side, they have noticed some stabilization compared to 90 days ago; however, their management doesn't have strong visibility in the end-market recovery.

Conclusion

I like Amphenol's broad exposure to diversified end-markets, as it allows for certain markets to offset the cyclicality of others. I see the Carlisle deal as value accretive to shareholders and I expect strong revenue and cost synergies to arise from it. I reiterate the 'Buy' rating on Amphenol with a one-year target price of $130 per share.